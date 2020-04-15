Mount Airy Police Reports

• A suspicious-vehicle call Monday night at 2230 Rockford St., listed as the address for Dollar Tree, led to a Galax, Virginia, resident being served with outstanding criminal summonses on two charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

David Lee Potts, 40, is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a charge that had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19, and possession of stolen property, issued in Stokes County on Jan. 25.

Police records state that Potts is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 10.

• Also Monday, Jacob Anthony Childress, 29, of 292 Maple Drive, was charged with driving while impaired after a collision on West Pine Street near Independence Boulevard involving a 2010 GMC Terrain he was operating. Childress was released on a written promise to appear in District Court on June 1.

• Two women were charged with larceny and possession of stolen property Saturday at Walmart, Kassandra Gail Faries, 28, of 491 Belton Road, and Angela Sue Hearns, 48, of 525 Lovill St.

They are accused of taking miscellaneous merchandise valued at $185, which was recovered. The case is slated for the July 20 District Court session.

• A breaking and entering occurred Thursday at Riverside Park, where an unknown suspect kicked in a restroom door, causing damage to the door frame and a window lock, which was broken.