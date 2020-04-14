Couple helps community mark Easter

Mount Airy residents Lynn and Scott Rigney stand beside the Easter cross that Scott built and both erected to be decorated by friends and family. A sign at the bottom reads, “Help us flower the cross for Easter as a reminder that our Savior has risen!” By Sunday afternoon, the cross had been filled with a variety of colorful flowers. Dean Palmer | Special to the News

Dean Palmer | Special to the News Mount Airy residents Lynn and Scott Rigney stand beside the Easter cross that Scott built and both erected to be decorated by friends and family. A sign at the bottom reads, “Help us flower the cross for Easter as a reminder that our Savior has risen!” By Sunday afternoon, the cross had been filled with a variety of colorful flowers. - - Submitted photo

With traditional Easter gatherings canceled at local churches, residents were staying close last weekend. Some, however, were still able to find creative ways to worship in commemoration of the holiday.

Mount Airy cabinetmaker Scott Rigney built this cross and displayed on the lawn in front of his home. Rigney and his wife, Lynn, then reached out to others with an invitation to, while maintaining social distancing, come by and place flowers on the cross.

“There’s one thing for sure that no one can take away and that is God’s love for us,” Lynn Rigney said. “We wanted a way for our friends, immediate family and church family to take part in the project. After seeing the finished product, we couldn’t help but see the beauty of the Easter season through it. God held off the rain so His sacrifice could be seen by everybody who rode by. Thank you to everyone who helped flower the cross.”

Mount Airy residents Lynn and Scott Rigney stand beside the Easter cross that Scott built and both erected to be decorated by friends and family. A sign at the bottom reads, “Help us flower the cross for Easter as a reminder that our Savior has risen!” By Sunday afternoon, the cross had been filled with a variety of colorful flowers. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_DSC09820.jpg Mount Airy residents Lynn and Scott Rigney stand beside the Easter cross that Scott built and both erected to be decorated by friends and family. A sign at the bottom reads, “Help us flower the cross for Easter as a reminder that our Savior has risen!” By Sunday afternoon, the cross had been filled with a variety of colorful flowers. Dean Palmer | Special to the News https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_imagejpeg_0-5-.jpg Submitted photo