Rockford teachers put together student packets

Submitted photo A box full of student packets sit ready to be picked up at Rockford Elementary Schools. Teachers in the local school systems are putting together work packets for students to use at home if they do not have internet access. - Submitted photo Sarah Johnson and Angela Goins putting together school packets for third graders at Rockford Elementary School. -

Early one recent morning third-grade teachers meet on the campus at Rockford Elementary School to get materials ready tos end home for students.

Angela Goins, Sarah Johnson, and Patti Martin worked as a team to get the materials ready for students to use the following weeks, now that the governor has closed schools and issued stay-at-home orders.

While many students are able to access their work online, many in Surry County do not have internet access. So the teachers put together packets to send home with students to ensure everyone has access to materials needed.

“Since schools are closed until May 15 due to COVID-19, teachers across the county are finding ways to encourage student learning,” the Surry County School system said in a written statement. “Teachers and staff are working remotely when possible and on campus while remembering to practice social distancing.”