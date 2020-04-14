Man arrested after gas station robbery

Vernon

A Surry County man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a convenience store in White Plains.

Rigo Alan Vernon, 25, of Aberdeen Lane, Mount Airy, was taken into custody Monday evening, less than half an hour after a 911 call from the store employee, according to Capt. Larry Lowe.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:42 p.m. about a young male who demanded cash from an employee of the Breeze Thru BP station on the corner of Old U.S. 601 and Siloam Road. The male didn’t show a gun, but “indicated” that he had one tucked into the waistband of his pants with a gesture, said Lowe.

Fortunately, no injuries were involved, the captain added.

The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash as the employee looked to see what the young male was driving.

The description itself wasn’t that helpful: an older-model multi-colored four-door car. Luckily the employee was also able to spot the license plate number.

A deputy in the area responded to an alert from communications and headed to a residence on Aberdeen Lane, which is off Simpson Road (off Old U.S. 601) about 4.1 miles southwest of the store.

The deputy took Vernon into custody at 5:06 p.m., just 24 minutes after the initial phone call to 911.

Vernon was taken to the Surry County Detention Center where he was charged with one felony county of common law robbery and given a $20,000 secured bond. He has a court appearance on July 20.

Vernon does not have any other pending court cases on the docket at this time. He also does not have any prior convictions listed on the N.C. Department of Public Safety database.

