Fiddlers convention called off

For the first time in nearly 50 years, there will be no Blue Grass & Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention in Mount Airy.

Jerry Estes, who serves on the committee overseeing the event, said Monday the annual music festival has fallen victim to fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a variety of factors that played into the decision. This would have been the 49th consecutive convention.

“We’d had a big drop in the reservations, people who usually come every year called and cancelled,” he said.

He explained for many old time music fans, the Mount Airy convention is just one of a series they visit each year, with some fans adopting a nomadic existence during the spring and summer, traveling across North Carolina, Virginia, and other states, from one event to the next. The events that come the weekend before and the weekend after Mount Airy had already canceled, and some of those fans simply decided they wouldn’t attend Mount Airy’s as a result.

Estes said the committee never seriously considered delaying the event.

“People plan their vacations around it, you couldn’t ask someone who’s working who has vacation scheduled in June to just take their vacation in August instead,” he said.

The event, which he claimed brings between 25,000 and 50,000 people to the city each year, is usually a significant boon to area restaurants and hotels. Those businesses have largely either been closed or have their operations restricted by Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order. While the order is set to expire April 29, there is a possibility it could be extended, not to mention the fact that many of the convention’s visitors live in states where such orders are also in place.

He said trying to keep the convention open this year on its regular schedule, or postponing it until later in the year, was simply impractical.

The decision affects Surry Arts Council operations as well, although there is still a possibility some of the workshops scheduled for that weekend could go on, albeit on a smaller scale.

“The annual fiddlers’ convention is Mount Airy’s opportunity to promote our unique old-time music heritage for guests that come from all over the world,” said Tanya Jones, arts council executive director. “The arts council has worked with Veterans Park Board and the North Carolina Arts Council for over 25 years to make area music icons and masters available to fiddlers’ convention guests to promote old-time music. For the past two years, the arts council has hosted an old-time retreat at Veterans Park the week prior to the Fiddlers Convention in addition to working with Veterans Park officials to offer free workshops for everyone on Friday.”

She went on to say the arts council has canceled all of the free workshops set for Friday, June 5, but there’s still a chance some of the Saturday, June 6 workshops could be held.

“We are hopeful that we can offer these on a very small scale at the Earle Theatre if the health and safety of our artists and our guests can be assured. We will continue to wait for Gov. Cooper’s next advice regarding May and June gatherings before we make this decision. The convention is so important to our community but the health and safety of our artists and guests is our focus at this time.”

Park closing

Estes said in addition to cancelling the convention, the two organizations which govern Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy — the local chapters of the American Legion Post 123 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2019 — have decided to close the park for public use.

The closure went into effect at midnight on Sunday, and is indefinite. He said the Park Meeting Hall is still available for use, but only with significant restrictions on the type of activity, number of people, and other regulations until the governor lifts or amends the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines.

