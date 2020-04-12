Police reports

• Two area businesses have been victimized by a crime that included forgery and an attempt to withdraw money, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The incident occurred Wednesday, targeting Circle J Trucking on Holly Tree Road in Claudville, Virginia, and Jessup Enterprises, another business based at that address. The crime, classified as the obtaining of property by false pretense, involved an unknown suspect forging a check, using victim account numbers, and trying to withdraw money both in person and online.

It occurred at a location in Mount Airy, with no loss figure listed.

• Mitchell Blake Byers, 32, of 120 W. Pine St., was jailed without bond Tuesday on an alleged domestic-violence protective order violation. It had been filed on March 11 and Byers was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the case. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on May 8.

• A larceny occurred Monday at Schewel Furniture Co. on Rockford Street, where a known party took a Remington 18-inch chainsaw valued at $220. The matter was still under investigation at last report.

• Erick Anabel Sanchez, 24, listed as homeless, was charged Monday with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing after police responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on East Independence Boulevard.

Sanchez was advised by the homeowner to leave, but allegedly refused to do so and also would not identify himself to officers. He was released under a $500 unsecured bond, with the case set for the June 25 District Court session.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on April 4 at a residence in the 400 block of Junction Street. The owner of the 2008 Chevrolet Impala was identified as Robbie Dale Sizemore of King. No other details were listed.

• Joey Keith Caudle, 29, of Dodson Mill Road, Pilot Mountain, was charged with second-degree trespassing on April 4 at Northern Regional Hospital, where he had been banned earlier in the night but then returned. Caudle was ordered to be held until sober and subsequently released on a written promise to be in District Court on June 30.

• Property valued at $839 was stolen from Lowe’s Hardware on April 3, described as a Simpson PowerShot gas pressure washer and a replacement hose, which were taken by an unknown suspect.

• An array of power equipment and tools with a total value of $904 was discovered stolen on March 30 from a secured box at a construction site at Highland Park Baptist Church on Park Drive.

This included Milwaukee-brand products listed as an impact drill, a hammer drill, two rechargeable batteries and another battery; a Bosch portable air compressor; a Master Lock key lock; a DeWalt cordless impact driver and a DeWalt 20-volt lithium battery; and a bag containing miscellaneous tools.

Listed as victims of the theft are Stanley Heating and Air Conditioning of Elkin, Austin Brian Cooke of Elkin and the church.