Surry County Most Wanted

Sifuentes - Nelson -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Michael Adam Nelson, 23, a white male, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Stephanie Ann Sifuentes, 44, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Jackie Randall Dawson Jr., 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer;

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 48, wanted on a post-release warrant. She is on probation for felony exploiting of a disabled/elderly person and for larceny of a motor vehicle.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.