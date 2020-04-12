Crews fighting to keep track of trash

Mount Airy sanitation workers pick up items piled outside a home on North Main Street Thursday with the help of a grapple truck.

Mount Airy’s annual spring cleanup campaign is going well — maybe a little too well in some respects.

“I think it’s going to be a lot more stuff this year than the previous years,” city Sanitation Supervisor Russell Jarrell summed-up Thursday afternoon regarding the effort.

It is generating more response than crews can accommodate in a comprehensive manner, specifically in relation to the presence of a large amount of brush piles appearing along local streets.

During a special two-week cleanup period that began last Monday, Mount Airy sanitation personnel pick up items not normally collected from residences such as discarded appliances, furniture and tires.

Jarrell had speculated that the volume could be higher this year due to more citizens stuck at home because of the coronavirus and a state shelter-in-place order, and having more time for cleaning out attics, garages or outbuildings.

That is proving to be true, with piles of materials noticed along most every street in town this week.

This is resulting in a bit of a bottleneck for the brush that crews collect from trimming or clearing projects.

“I estimate there are around 20 piles of brush that we can’t get to right know because of the junk piles that are being put at the curb,” Jarrell added Thursday afternoon.

“The residents just need to bear with us — the brush is going to have to sit longer.”

Jarrell is advising residents to not put any more of it out for the time being, urging that they wait “a couple of weeks” to do so if possible.

“It’s going to be a slow process, but we will get it,” the city sanitation official pledged.

The second week of the annual cleanup campaign will run Monday through Friday, a service offered for residential properties only.

A full list of materials being picked up during the period, which are not accepted any other time of the year, includes:

• Appliances;

• Tires (with or without rims);

• Building materials (generated by homeowners);

• Carpeting (any size);

• Large furniture pieces;

• Bicycles/tricycles;

• Loose leaves (normally picked up only from Oct. 1-Dec. 31);

• Limbs exceeding 3 inches in diameter (which must be separated from smaller-diameter brush);

• Old gas grills (without cylinders).

These should be placed at the curb alongside trash carts on the regular collection day.

Jarrell has said the coronavirus outbreak was prompting some special precautions by crews during the spring cleanup, including using a grapple, or knuckle boom, truck as much as possible to pick up piles of materials and minimize contact by workers.

Because of environmental regulations, city personnel may not collect paint, pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemicals. Such substances are accepted during an annual collection event conducted by the Surry County sanitation unit, usually in the fall at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy.

Mount Airy sanitation workers pick up items piled outside a home on North Main Street Thursday with the help of a grapple truck. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Trash-dat.jpg Mount Airy sanitation workers pick up items piled outside a home on North Main Street Thursday with the help of a grapple truck.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

