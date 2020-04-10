Law enforcement warns of COVID-19 scams

By Tom Joyce - tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A crisis, such as a weather-related or other disaster, often is accompanied by criminals trying to capitalize on the chaos by scamming money from unsuspecting victims — which, just like clockwork, is now happening with the coronavirus.

“We have seen this epidemic bring out the best in people and the worst,” Capt. Alan Freeman of the Mount Airy Police Department said in reference to various schemes that have emerged as a result.

The panic over the coronavirus has led to people being solicited by scammers offering fake cures or home test kits, even though the latter has not been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In other cases around the nation, citizens are being asked to make contributions to sham charities.

There also have been reports of telephone calls, texts and emails from scammers directing people to provide their personal and bank account information in order to get money the federal government is providing through its coronavirus relief legislative package.

“I am not aware of any new scams to our area,” Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson advised Thursday.

“But I am sure with the shortage of COVID-19 testing available and the stimulus money forthcoming, the potential and likelihood is good.”

This situation also has prompted a warning from Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt.

The collective message to citizens from local law enforcement officials is to never give out personal details over the telephone, such as bank account and Social Security numbers.

“Do not place any money on prepaid cards,” Sheriff Hiatt added in further warning the public, or call to provide information concerning a card. “This is an attempt to take your money.”

Chief Watson believes people can thwart such threats by observing some simple, basic measures:

“Just use general precautions to avoid being scammed, safeguard sensitive personal/financial information, always ensure authenticity of service/product and when in doubt do without.”

Both Freeman and Hiatt say that anyone who receives suspicious telephone calls, emails or text messages asking questions about financial matters or demanding personal information should contact their local law enforcement agency.

“The best idea is just to hang up,” Freeman observed.

Sheriff Hiatt says a special effort should be made to inform elderly persons about the different scams surrounding the coronavirus.

