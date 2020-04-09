Meadowview educator earns two honors

DOBSON — A middle school educator for Surry County Schools has earned two awards from a statewide association.
The school district announced this week that Jeff Edwards, Surry County Schools science institute coordinator, has received the two honors.
Edwards has been selected to be a part of the 2020-22 N.C. Science Leadership Association Fellows Cohort. This cohort is part of a science leadership program sponsored by the association.
“NCSLA leads the Science Leadership Fellows Program to foster the development of leaders in North Carolina, to enhance professional competence and develop the leadership abilities necessary to effectively navigate leadership positions in science education,” stated Dr. Tracey Lewis, Surry County Schools director of communications and teacher recruitment/retention.
The program is also supported by the North Carolina Science, Mathematics and Technology Education Center.
Edwards’ primary responsibility is to run the science lab and outdoor science center housed at Meadowview Magnet Middle School; he is actively involved in facilitating hands-on science learning.
He supports teachers and students, assisting with science programming that matches any curricular area from science labs for elementary school students to labs with high school English classes.
The Science Institute has extensive materials that individual teachers or schools may not have so Edwards loans materials and provides support for learners with additional extension science activities.
The N.C. Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education Center (SMT) has also recognized Edwards with the Outstanding Instructional Leader Award in Science, Mathematics, and Technology Education.
This award recognizes a state K-16 instructional leader who excels in fulfilling the mission of the SMT Education Center.
The mission of the SMT Center is to improve performance in science, mathematics, and technology in PreK through 12th grade education. It also strives to provide all children in North Carolina with the necessary knowledge and skills in science, mathematics, and technology to have successful careers, thereby advancing the economy of the state.
Edwards will receive a $1,500 prize and will be honored by SMT, as his profile will also be featured on the SMT Center website.
Dr. Jill Reinhardt, Surry County Schools associate superintendent, commented, “I am extremely proud of Mr. Edwards for his unwavering commitment to science instruction in Surry County Schools and across the state. He provides a wealth of knowledge and resources for educators and students alike. We are very fortunate to have his leadership in Surry County Schools, and I commend him on this recognition.”