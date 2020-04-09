Yadkin Valley Strong lands big donation

Yadkin Valley Strong committee members Warren Bates, left, and Dr. Myra Cox, right, flank David Steelman as he displays new yard signs which will be used to facilitate fundraising. Bill Colvard | The Tribune

Bill Colvard | The Tribune Yadkin Valley Strong committee members Warren Bates, left, and Dr. Myra Cox, right, flank David Steelman as he displays new yard signs which will be used to facilitate fundraising. - Courtesy photo Alice Forrest, center, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest, right, arrived in Elkin on Friday to present a donation for Yadkin Valley Strong to David Steelman, left -

A new effort started recenly in in Elkin, aimed at helping those hit hardest by COVID-19 related job losses, is already picking up steam — and getting noticed as far away as Raleigh.

The organization, Yadkin Valley Strong, announced its formation last week, wtih the aim to immediately aid and assist local families who have lost jobs and income due to COVID-19. The Yadkin Valley United Fund has committed $25,000 in emergency funds as seed money to the initiative.

Leaders of Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, Explore Elkin, Yadkin Valley United Fund, Elkin City Schools, Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries (Tri-C), and Mercy and Truth Ministries, have teamed up to launch the initiative.

Funds from Yadkin Valley Strong will be distributed to seven local elementary schools (15%), Tri-C (7%), Mercy and Truth Ministries (3%), and individuals and families (75%).

When news of the new organization broke last week, the effort captured the attention of one of North Carolina’s top officials.

Lt. Governor Dan Forrest and his wife Alice drove from Raleigh recently to present Yadkin Valley United Fund Executive Director David Steelman with a check.

“It was a very generous donation,” said Steelman, adding that Forrest had become aware of Yadkin Valley Strong’s mission after a staffer directed him to an Elkin Tribune article about the launching of the initiative.

According to Steelman, Forrest told him, “I came up here to see you and to commend you,” and went on to characterize Forrest’s check as the largest received yet by Yadkin Valley Strong. “He said he didn’t have any other business up this way. He just came to see us.”

Yadkin Valley Strong is raising funds to assist two local food pantries, Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry (Tri-C) and Mercy and Truth Ministries and seven area elementary schools with funds to purchase food for the depleted pantries and overwhelmed school lunch programs. Also, families and individuals which have lost a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive cash assistance from $100 for an individual up to $250 for a couple with two or more children.

Yadkin Valley Strong has raised a total of $35,540 (which includes $25,000 in emergency funds from the Yadkin Valley United Fund).

Mercy and Truth Ministries, Tri-C, Elkin Elementary, Jonesville Elementary, Mountain Park Elementary, Traphill Elementary, Ronda-Clingman Elementary, C.B. Eller Elementary and Bridges Academy have been awarded a combined total of $6,750. In the first week of operation, applications for assistance were received by three families who were awarded a total of $600.

The Yadkin Valley Strong committee meets each Friday to review applications received that week and award funds to them.

“I say we get it to them as fast as we can,” said Steelman.

Individuals and families with adult family income of less than $60,000 annually who have lost a job due to COVID-19 (or self-employed individuals who have lost income) and live in the service area of Elkin, Jonesville, State Road, Ronda, Thurmond, Traphill and Mountain Park may apply at YadkinValleyStrong.com

Donations to Yadkin Valley Strong can be made three ways:

• Online at yadkinvalleystrong.com

• Checks may be mailed to Yadkin Valley United Fund (YVUF), Attn: Yadkin Valley Strong, PO Box 593, Elkin, NC 28621. (Please include “Yadkin Valley Strong” on the “for” line.)

• Drop off at Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, 257 Standard Street, Elkin, NC 28621, Monday-Friday, between 10 .a.m and 2 p.m.

Applications for benefits are available at yadkinvalleystrong.com.

To receive food and/or supplies, please visit Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministries online at https://tric-ministry.com/

or Mercy and Truth Ministries at https://www.mercyandtruthministries.org/

Yadkin Valley Strong committee members Warren Bates, left, and Dr. Myra Cox, right, flank David Steelman as he displays new yard signs which will be used to facilitate fundraising. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_92328997_209393213655986_757484806261964800_n.jpg Yadkin Valley Strong committee members Warren Bates, left, and Dr. Myra Cox, right, flank David Steelman as he displays new yard signs which will be used to facilitate fundraising. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Alice Forrest, center, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest, right, arrived in Elkin on Friday to present a donation for Yadkin Valley Strong to David Steelman, left https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Forrest-edit.jpg Alice Forrest, center, and Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest, right, arrived in Elkin on Friday to present a donation for Yadkin Valley Strong to David Steelman, left Courtesy photo

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.