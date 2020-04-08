Local principal completes training

From let are Dr. Tom Williams, Tharrington Primary School Principal Emily Niston with a certificate denoting her completion of the Distinguished Leadership Program, and Dr. Shirley Prince. Submitted photo

Emily Niston, principal of Tharrington Primary School, recently completed the Distinguished Leadership Program, a year-long leadership development program for practicing school principals. The leadership program is designed and provided by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association and sponsored by the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development.

The Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program uses a non-traditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders.

“This unique cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing on-line assignments, materials and coaching in between face-to-face sessions,” the Surry County School system said in announcing her work.

Principals engage in a series of activities throughout the year-long experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as school leaders.

“The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality. By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers,” said Dr. Shirley Prince, executive director of the state principal’s association.

This program is offered in Chapel Hill and serves principals in all eight regions of the state.