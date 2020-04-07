County jail restrictions continue

An inmate trusty, right, assists with the delivery of meals in a cellblock at the Surry County Jail in a file photo. Tom Joyce | The News

DOBSON — The Surry County Detention Center is a little more secure than usual these days, aimed not only at keeping inmates in, but the coronavirus out.

“We’ve got a confined space,” Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said regarding the vulnerabilities posed by COVID-19 to such a sequestered population, which has led to tough measures being implemented in response.

These are impacting visitation privileges for incarcerated persons and contacts with others entering the facility from the outside world.

“We’ve had to suspend it,” Hudson said. “We’ve suspended visitation and volunteer services.” The latter includes chaplaincy programs in which religious services are provided on-site for inmates, although Hudson pointed out that a method has been identified for this to be offered through a digital means.

The problem of jail and prison operations relative to the coronavirus has become a major concern in recent days.

Over the past week, seven offenders in the North Carolina prison system have tested positive for COVID-19, at three different facilities, the Johnston, Caledonia and Neuse correctional institutions. During the weekend, face masks were distributed to all staff members and offenders at those prisons.

While there have been no reports — so far — of any staff members or inmates testing positive at the Surry County jail, Hudson says the potential for that exists, at least partly based on the numbers that would accompany an outbreak.

“We’re over-maxed,” he said of its present capacity status. “We’ve had an overcrowding issue for years and years now.”

As of last Friday, 163 inmates were housed at the Dobson detention center — 124 males and 39 females.

The jail staff includes about 45 persons.

In addition to restricting visitation, increased sanitation measures have been implemented at the county jail, Hudson indicated.

“We’re following all the guidelines that have been handed down from the (N.C.) Department of Health and Human Services,” he said. “We’re following the guidelines — that’s all we can do.”

Those recommendations include employees not reporting for work if they are sick.

The N.C. Division of Prisons announced over the weekend it had enacted staff coronavirus medical screenings, including temperature checks at every prison, in an effort to reduce the chances of the virus infiltrating penal facilities.

Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt said in a statement that the suspension of visitation and volunteer services initially was to be done on a “day-to-day” basis, but could last for weeks. Hiatt added that the understanding of Surry County citizens is appreciated in the matter and he looks forward to being able to announce an end to the restrictions.

Inmate morale affected?

While the implementation of emergency COVID-19 rules has led to riots in some detention facilities elsewhere, Hudson says steps have been taken to prevent such occurrences at the Surry County Jail.

“We’re keeping them involved as to what’s going on,” he said of efforts to inform inmates about the coronavirus threat and the need for measures such as restricting visitation.

“They know what’s going on,” he added.

Hudson also pointed out that other measures are being relied on to allow inmates to maintain connections to loved ones or friends on the outside.

“They still receive letters and they’re still able to make phone calls,” he said.

In addition, an alternative method has been identified for volunteer visits to the jail pertaining to religious activities targeting prisoners, which involves computer technology.

“They are going to start to do a service on an external hard drive,” Hudson said, “so we can still have a church service in the detention center.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

