Donating to help EMS

While the world might be focusing on the spread of COVID-19, along with some painful attempts at slowing its spread, there are individuals stepping forward, doing good deeds in their community. Here is a picture of Teddy Snow, of Cody Creek Restaurant, donating a full pallet of sanitary wipes to the Surry County Emergency Services. Director John Shelton said the wipes have a retail value of $10,000, and the service can now use them to wipe down surfaces and help keep their offices and equipment virus-free.

