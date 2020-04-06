Twelve Oaks residents share virtual hugs

Hilda Bowen shows one of the virtual hugs she sent out to family.

Hilda Bowen shows one of the virtual hugs she sent out to family. - Wrenn Walker shows off a virtual hug he sent to family, along with a stern warning for them all to keep washing their hands. - Betty Lawson pictured with her virtual hug. - Pauline Younger and her virtual hug. - - Barbara Childress and family smile for the camera during a recent window visit. - -

One of the challenges people are facing with so many COVID-19 restrictions is families and friends not being able to visit loved ones in residential homes.

Residents at the Twelve Oaks DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy may be finding themselves physically separated from family, but they are getting creative when it comes to connecting with the people they love with everything from virtual hugs to window visits.

“The Twelve Oaks family has always worked hard to make a difference for our residents and the Mount Airy community,” said Administrator Penny Haynes. “In these unprecedented times, we are forever grateful for the countless acts of kindness and humanity that raise our spirits and make each day brighter.”

In addition to the virtual hugs and window visits with family, the residential facility staff has been putting together extra activities for the residents — including bedroom bingo, music, supply ice cream treats, and even having residents take part in remote control car racing.

More information, and plenty of pictures, are available on the Twelve Oaks Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/twelveoaksdepaul/

