Life Skills class marks Read Across America week

April 6, 2020 mtairynews Community, Education, News 0
Pablo Trejo trying green eggs and ham. Submitted photo Pablo Trejo trying green eggs and ham. - Submitted photo
Surry Central High School Life Skills class celebrating The Lorax. Submitted photo Surry Central High School Life Skills class celebrating The Lorax. - Submitted photo
Silly sock day. Submitted photo Silly sock day. - Submitted photo
Meredith Stroud pausing from reading to students to pose for a picture. Submitted photo Meredith Stroud pausing from reading to students to pose for a picture. - - Submitted photo
Abigail Johnson reading to Kendra Baker and Natalie Branch. Submitted photo Abigail Johnson reading to Kendra Baker and Natalie Branch. - - Submitted photo
Lera Norsworthy and Natalie Branch eating green eggs and ham. Submitted photo Lera Norsworthy and Natalie Branch eating green eggs and ham. - - Submitted photo
Dylan O&#8217;Neal eating green eggs and ham. Submitted photo Dylan O’Neal eating green eggs and ham. - - Submitted photo
Gus Blanton tries green eggs and ham. Submitted photo Gus Blanton tries green eggs and ham. - - Submitted photo
Haley Johnson enjoying green eggs and ham. Submitted photo Haley Johnson enjoying green eggs and ham. - - Submitted photo
Carrie McKeaver reading to students. Submitted photo Carrie McKeaver reading to students. - - Submitted photo
Cat in the Hat Day. Submitted photo Cat in the Hat Day. - - Submitted photo

Surry Central High School Life Skills class celebrated Read Across America week in March with lots of activities, including making green eggs and ham.

On Monday of that week they celebrated The Lorax and wore orange. Tuesday was Green Eggs and Ham day and the class wore green. Wacky Wednesday was a hit as students got to dress in their wacky tacky gear.

Thursday they read Fox in Socks and each student wore silly socks. On Friday, Cat in the Hat was the book of choice and all students wore hats to participate.

The students enjoyed student readers throughout the week. “A special thanks to Abigail Johnson, Meredith Stroud and Carrie McKeaver for celebrating Read Across America Week with the Life Skills Class,” the school said.

