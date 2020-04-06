Surry Central Teacher of Year named

April 6, 2020 mtairynews Community, Education, News 0
From left, Assistant Principal DJ Sheets, Principal Bill Goins, Lauren Johnson and Assistant Principal Parsons pose for a photo shortly after naming Johnson as Surry Central High School Teacher of the Year. From left, Assistant Principal DJ Sheets, Principal Bill Goins, Lauren Johnson and Assistant Principal Parsons pose for a photo shortly after naming Johnson as Surry Central High School Teacher of the Year. -

Surry Central High School recently announced Lauren Redman Johnson has been named 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year.

She has spent all of her nine years of teaching at Surry Central high School. Known as Coach Red to some, she has taught AP calculus, honors pre-calculus, math 3, math 1, algebra 1, algebra 2, and advanced functions & modeling.

Johnson graduated from West Caldwell High School in Lenior in 2006. She attended Salem College and graduated with a bachelor of science in mathematics with a minor in chemistry in 2010, then received a master of arts in education from Wake Forest University in 2011.

Throughout her years at Surry Central, she was the head junior varsity women’s basketball coach for seven years, assistant varsity coach for eight years, and women’s golf coach for one year. She is the Mu Alpha Theta & National Honor Society sponsor.

Her favorite teaching quote is “To teach is to learn twice.”

“Every day, every class period, I typically learn something new. Whether it is something new about the content, how to deliver instruction, or how to connect with my students, I strive to be a life-long learner,” she said. “Every student that walks through my classroom door is a life that I have the opportunity to significantly impact and I do not take that responsibility lightly. As much as I love math and want my students to love it too, I would rather know that they feel more prepared for the path they will take after graduation when they leave my classroom.”

From left, Assistant Principal DJ Sheets, Principal Bill Goins, Lauren Johnson and Assistant Principal Parsons pose for a photo shortly after naming Johnson as Surry Central High School Teacher of the Year.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Mr.-Sheets-Mr.-Goins-Mrs.-Lauren-Johnson-Mrs.-Parsons.jpgFrom left, Assistant Principal DJ Sheets, Principal Bill Goins, Lauren Johnson and Assistant Principal Parsons pose for a photo shortly after naming Johnson as Surry Central High School Teacher of the Year.