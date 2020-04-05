Surry County Most Wanted

Hall

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Kevin Bradley Sumner, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• William Dale Hall, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, larceny by changing price tags, driving while license revoked and driving with no insurance;

• Meagan Elizabeth Brown, 30, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Coty Lane Mayes, 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.