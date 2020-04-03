Tell us what you’re doing while at home

Erika Skeen posted this picture of her daughter and said, “We are dressing up for online at-home learning now.” Submitted photo

With much of the county on lockdown with schools closed, businesses on limited hours, and Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order in place, there’s plenty of opportunity to go a little stir-crazy.

Then again, this is a chance for area residents to find creative ways to spend their time — whether it be taking up home schooling with their kids, remodeling, cleaning, or just coming up with some fun at-home family activities.

Two days ago on our Facebook page we asked for some ideas on what you all were doing during your extra time at home. We received a number of replies, and here are a few:

Marie Ringwald Leeds: We have lots of homework, just keeping up with 3 meals, and regular household chores, doing a few hours work at home and enjoying some lovely videos of “That Dress” on youtube. The Wicked Witch of the North “Bille Burke” had the North Star Polaris on her dress and a lot of other fun things!

So be like Dorothy and stay home “There’s No Place Like Home!

Alice Leonard Isom: Staying on the mountain, tending family, gardening (when the rain stops) weeds, always weeds to pull!

Alicia Marie Nave Teaching my kids how to read a tape measure, hammer, screw gun etc. We built a chicken coop and duck house.

Also teaching them gardening.

I assigned them each a few research projects that goes a long with gardening.

We are having tons of fun.

Erika Skeen: We are dressing up for online at home learning now.

Ellen Umstead: Soaking in the garden tub now, relaxing watching tv and staying in being safe

Tamera Fleming Easter: Reading, cleaning house, working in the yard.

Ronald Holt: I am spending my stay at home just like I have for the past three years before the virus

A few of you didn’t tell us what you’ve been doing, but you did tell us about a couple of concerns you had.

Becky Sharp Campbell: I don’t think people have the sense to stay home. I understand “having” to be out, due to work and whatnot, but my bf goes to work at 5:15 in the morning and every morning he just misses 7 or 8 joggers in the dark, in the road, gathered like sardines on top of one another. Social distancing?? Pahhhhlease!

Maria McDowell-Tillotson: am pretty sure 95% of Surry and Stokes county are not staying home if today was anything to go by. I had to go out to get medications and Mount Airy looked like any other day… I don’t understand it.

Melissa Ann Griffin (responding to Maria McDowell-Tillotson): because some people don’t care! I’ve noticed that too and I live near Main Street.

Are you and your family doing something special during the stay-at-home period? Finding new ways to have fun? Starting a garden? Do you have concerns about the stay-at-home order? Let us know about them! Post them on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Mount-Airy-News-120821418072/ and just scroll down to our question: Tell us how you are spending your time “Safe At Home.” Even better, send us a picture! We may use your reply in The Mount Airy News and at mtairynews.com to show off what you’re doing and to help others have ideas of things to do. Or, you can send the information, and photos, to Editor John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com.

