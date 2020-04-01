Westfield department offers look at renovation

Westfield Volunteer Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin looks over the fire station renovation project, scheduled to be finished by June 1. “Our current station was built in 1982,” Sutphin said, “and the department has totally run out of space.” Dean Palmer | Special to the News

The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department is in the final stages of a major renovation and expansion project that should provide room for the department to increase its service to the surrounding community both now and in the future.

According to Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin the current fire station was built in 1982 and has been outgrown.

“The department has totally run out of space,” he said. “We will need to buy a new truck in the next 10 years and the shortest truck, on the same chassis we have now, is 30.5 feet long. Our bays are 30 feet long and we have to plan and prepare for the future.”

Sutphin also noted that one of the department’s trucks is now having to be housed outside the station. He said the truck, which is used on 75% of department calls, has been vandalized while parked and is deteriorating more quickly due to weather exposure.

“And our department has run out of storage space, and we’re having to store some equipment at firefighters’ houses,” he continued.

The current expansion will increase the number of bays from 5 to 7 while also increasing the size of each bay. The addition features multiple large storage spaces behind the bay area, with 3,400 square feet of bay and storage space to be added.

In addition to volunteer firefighters, the department has four part-time firefighters who work eight-shifts at least three days each week.

“Our plans are to grow that and we’d like to eventually establish an evening incentive program,” Sutphin said. “Our part-time firefighters have greatly lowered our response times. They also get our equipment ready and check it regularly to make sure it’s ready to use. That allows our volunteers more time for the training that’s required with our lower ISO rating.”

The department has seen an initiative to lower its ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating pay off. According to Sutphin, that rating has gone from a 9 to a 5, exceeding the initial goal of a 6 rating. Sutphin said the lower ISO rating has led to lower insurance rates for homeowners and commercial structures in the district.

The renovation will also help with an ongoing problem caused by vehicles needing to navigate a steep grade when leaving the department for a call.

“Now,” Sutphin said, “we’re not able to get vehicles which aren’t 4×4-drive up the steep hill in front of the station when bad weather hits.”

Other needed features will provide for the first time space for an office and for beds, allowing plans for 24-hour coverage. Firefighters will also have a common area to congregate and fellowship.

Area for parking will be increased from 12 to an estimated 60 vehicle spaces.

A room for meetings also will be significantly enlarged with capacity increasing from 32 to 57 individuals. Sutphin said the department has always hosted some community events but now, in addition to department meetings, will be able to regularly host events and will hopefully be able to have some on a recurring schedule. This, he noted, will provide another way for the department to continue to be a vital and active part of the community it serves.

Other departments and agencies from both counties and the state, Sutphin noted, will also be able to use the new areas to do paperwork or to possibly work from as needed.

Other needs being addressed include the addition of a new HVAC unit with propane back-up, replacing the current 38-year-old heat pumps.

The renovated building will also, for the first time, have ADA compliant bathroom and kitchen areas.

“This building is over 35 years old,” Sutphin said of the current facility. “It’s been a great building that has served us well but we’ve outgrown it. We’re looking forward to the new building serving us over the next 30 years.”

Plans are for the renovation and expansion project to be completed by June 1. Westfield Volunteer Fire Department is located at 3386 Old Westfield Road in Westfield.

