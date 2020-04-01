Cardinal Innovations Healthcare launches COVID-19 relief fund

Cardinal Innovations Healthcare announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Relief Fund today to address the needs of communities impacted by the new coronavirus, including Stokes County.

In keeping with the organization’s philosophy of investing in the communities it serves, Cardinal Innovations created the $1 million COVID-19 Relief Fund to support local efforts that are improving the health, wellness and stability of vulnerable populations affected by the virus, especially for individuals with mental health conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and/or substance use disorders.

“The impact the virus is having on individuals and communities is heartbreaking,” said Cardinal Innovations CEO Trey Sutten. “These are our neighbors and our communities, and Cardinal is in a position to help. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure that services and supports are available for those who need them.”

“The fund has been created with dollars already approved by our Board of Directors for community reinvestment and will be part of a large-scale effort encompassing the stability of our network of providers, continued access to care for our members, and local community initiatives.”

Cardinal Innovations will prioritize requests that make an immediate impact on the availability of social services and increase the community’s overall ability to serve those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Grants up to $20,000 will be awarded.

Proposals will be considered from organizations within Cardinal Innovations’ service area, which includes 20 counties: Alamance, Cabarrus, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Orange, Person, Rockingham, Rowan, Stanly, Stokes, Union, Vance and Warren.

To better respond to immediate needs, Cardinal Innovations is accepting applications on an ongoing basis throughout the pandemic and will employ an expedited review process.

To learn more or to apply, visit www.cardinalinnovations.org/covid19-relief-fund.

***

Salisbury-based Food Lion, which operates several stores in Stokes County, also announced a $3.1 million donation, with the majority being earmarked to feed those who are in need and to help its neighbors who are significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $3.1 million will be designated to support the following:

$500,000 donation to fund medical research at UNC Health: Scientists at UNC Health are working to develop promising treatments, protective vaccines and public health practices for COVID-19. Funding this potentially lifesaving research is yet another way we can be there for our communities during this unprecedented time.

An additional $1 million donation, which is equivalent to 10 million meals, to nourish and care for local communities through Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds. Last week, the company announced a $600,000 donation, including $500,000, the equivalent of 5 million meals to support local Feeding America affiliated food bank partners in Food Lion’s 10-state footprint and $100,000 to Feeding America for their overall COVID-19 response efforts. The additional funds will provide relief for those who may need more support during these unprecedented times such as children who need food because of school closures, seniors who are on limited incomes as well as our neighbors who are laid off from their jobs and just need a little help.

Food Lion will also infuse $1 million into the Lion’s Pride Foundation, its associate emergency care fund to support associates whose families may be impacted by this crisis.