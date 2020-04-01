Race season at 311 Speedway, like everything else, on hold

311 Speedway says it will open its 2020 racing season as soon as the state and couty lift the ban on social gatherings.

The speedway’s owner and president Mike Fulp confirmed that budget expense and capital improvements will be cut 20% but “we will not have any reductions for our salaried employees.”

311 Speedway urges all employees to use a week of vacation over the next four weeks while the track is shut down.

With the temporary postponement of the season and the impact of the coronavirus is having on every part of our business, Fulp says he will have to adjust operations in several ways.

“We’re trying to minimize expenses until we get back to doing what we do best — holding great race events for our fans and race teams … putting on the best show on dirt. These decisions are difficult but necessary for the health of our company as we work through this crisis and address the long-term business needs of our sport.”

“I ask everyone to pray that things get back to reality and that all our businesses get back to working to provide for their families,” Fulp added.