Murder suspect captured in King

KING — A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man in Randleman over the weekend was arrested Monday on Meadowbrook Drive.

Michael Jared Medley, 38, of Stokesdale, was allegedly involved in a homicide that happened in Randleman Saturday night. He is currently in the Stokes County Jail in Danbury under a $2 million bond.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Department received information about location of the suspect in the 1100 block of Meadowbrook, just west of Highway 52, according to a statement from that office.

Deputies “began surveillance and saw two people in a yard of a residence. Deputies approached and one person ran. Deputies pursued and cornered him in the yard of another residence.”

When Stokes County deputies arrived at Medley’s location Monday, he fled on foot and ran to a house, where he tried to steal a vehicle.

Medley was armed with a handgun as deputies approached. He fled again and a standoff began. Deputies talked to Medley for two hours trying to get him to surrender. At some point the suspect ingested an unknown substance. Medley was tased and taken into custody. He was taken to Novant Forsyth Medical Center and treated and released.

“Sheriff’s Mike Marshall and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank King Fire Department for their assisted with traffic control during this incident,” the statement said. “The Sheriff’s Office will be in contact with the District Attorney to pursuing criminal charges for all crimes that occurred involving Medley here in Stokes County.”

Medley has been charged with second-degree murder in Randleman.

According to a Randleman Police Department news release, officers responded to a home on Booker T. Womble Road around 11:30 p.m. responding to a report of someone being shot. They found William George Bennett, 34, on the floor in the front room with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to witness statements, Medley drove to the front of the home, Bennett walked to the vehicle and an argument began. Witnesses heard a “pop,” and Bennett walked back toward the home, yelling for help. Bennett was assisted into the home where he collapsed. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

