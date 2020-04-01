Two cases in Stokes County

Two Stokes County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Health Director Tammy Martin reported Wednesday morning. These are the first reported laboratory positive cases in Stokes County.
Out of the individuals who tested positive, one is hospitalized and the other is in isolation at home.
“We are contacting these individuals and completing contact tracing on them,” Martin said in a statement. “We knew that eventually Stokes County would have positive cases and have been preparing for this moment. Everyone at Stokes County Health Department is working hard to keep the community aware of the progression of COVID-19. All updates we receive will be available to you on our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and our website.”
Martin said the department will continue to work closely with the community to prepare and respond to this public health emergency.
“With these first two positive COVID-19 cases, our message remains to our community, protect yourself by following the CDC recommended guidance: wash your hands, do not touch your face, limit travel to essential travel, maintain social distancing practices of 6-feet of separation and for those high risk individuals stay in your home unless absolutely necessary to leave.”
As of Monday afternoon, everyone in the state is ordered to stay home except for the most essential of trips, such as to the store or a medical appointment.
The first two cases have been reported next door in Rockingham County, the Health Department confirmed Tuesday, and there are two in Surry County. Forsyth County has 42 cases (and its first death), and Guilford has 50. In North Carolina there have been 1,500 cases and eight deaths, according to the Department of Heath and Human Services. More than 150 are currently hospitalized for the virus.
Nationally, cases topped 177,000, with more than 3,400 deaths. More than 500 people died on Monday alone.
The Stokes County Heath Department in Danbury remains open but is asking that is you have coronavirus symptoms — cough, fever, difficulty breathing — not to enter the building. “Call ahead at 336-593-2400 to speak to one of our medical professionals,” the department said in a social media posting. County students have been studying at home this week (see related story) but get their regular Spring Break week starting Monday.
The office hours at the Health Department are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Questions or concerns may be forwarded to the Stokes County Manager’s Office at 336-593-2448 or by email at sshaver@co.stokes.nc.us.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider or urgent care to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect themselves and others. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
Dr. Zack Moore, the state’s epidemiologist, did not have comforting news Monday on a conference call. “Every indication is we are really ramping up now, and we are in the acceleration phase of the pandemic in North Carolina,” Moore said “We certainly have not peaked. … You can look across the country and the world at the trends. We are still on our way up.”
Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest statewide order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people, as Stokes County Heath Director Tammy Martin had done here earlier.
“It is what we need to do to save lives,” Cooper said. “These are tough directives but I need you to take them seriously.”
The order, which will remain in place for 30 days, does not affect critical businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, restaurants. Employees of those businesses will not need special papers to show law enforcement. Residents will be able to leave their homes for their jobs, to take care of a relative or friend to get exercise.
All of these orders and directions have resulted in something of a new normal for residents and it could be that way for some time, with K-12 public schools now closed until May 15, restaurants relegated to takeout and delivery only, churches forced to live-steam services and find creative ways to minister to members.
Cooper said he knows this order as well as previous ones to school schools and many other businesses will “lead to more hardship and heartache.” He said more than 200,000 unemployment claims have been filed, mostly those who have lost jobs because of the pandemic.
On Sunday, President Trump officially reversed his call to reopen businesses by Easter and said he will extend the nation’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines to at least April 30. At his Tuesday briefing, the president warned of a “very, very painful two weeks” ahead.
The rate of new cases may be slowing thanks to social distancing efforts. “We’re starting to see glimmers,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “We’re not seeing (a turnaround) yet.”
“Social distancing is the only tool we have, so fewer people get sick at the same time,” said Dr, Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “I can’t stress it enough. Your actions matter. Staying home matters. Staying home will save lives.”