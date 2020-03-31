Virus delays action on housing project

Cockerham

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The state of emergency declaration from the governor has put one proposed housing project in limbo.

Two weeks ago, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham declared a town state of emergency, following the lead of state officials. In that announcement, Cockerham explained that because of COVID-19, all events for the following eight weeks would be postponed or outright canceled.

Among the events postponed were some of the town’s big downtown draws such as Mayfest and the Saturday car shows.

It also canceled a public hearing to discuss rezoning for a nearly 10-acre parcel of land off Golf Course Road near the intersection of Key Street and U.S. 52 Bypass.

“This is something we’re all dealing with going forward and listening to the president, the governor and health experts,” Cockerham told the town Board of Commissioners at a meeting March 16 where town officials asked the public not to attend in person.

Instead, the board is looking to provide access to the public via the internet to keep to the health guidelines of no more than 10 people in a group.

Town Manager Michael Boaz provided The Mount Airy News with the audio recording for the full meeting, which included a presentation from two firms looking to be hired to design a comprehensive plan for Pilot Mountain.

“The public hearing is postponed by executive order,” Boaz reminded the board at the same meeting.

“Because of the state of emergency?” checked Commissioner Donna Kiger.

“Yes,” answered the town manager.

Cockerham said, “So our plan is to wait a couple of weeks and see how things are and then see if it’s safe to call it again.”

Since that time, however, Surry County has been directly affected by the virus with two confirmed cases.

“We’ll have to readvertise it,” Boaz said of any public hearing, “and their application is due the first of May so we have to make that decision by then.” He said the town may have to turn to the state for guidance on how to proceed when officials are expected to both follow emergency protocols prohibiting crowds, but also follow state guidelines for allowing public input before any zoning change.

The plan

Boaz said at the Feb. 11 meeting that he didn’t have all the details yet for the housing project.

He described it being behind the Exxon station, but on the right side of Golf Course Road facing the highway.

This is almost 10 acres with most of it being zoned commercial, which means it could immediately be used for a gas station, Dollar General or fast food restaurant, Boaz gave as examples last month.

Is the property inside the town limits, asked Commissioner Kiger.

No, it’s just outside the limits, but within the ETJ, Boaz said, referring to the extraterritorial jurisdiction.

If the developer gets the zoning change approved and some government tax credits, then the company would request annexation to get water and sewer service and police patrol, said Boaz. The landowner isn’t making that request now in case things don’t go as planned with approvals.

These kinds of tax credits are available for housing developments targeting low- to moderate-income families, said Boaz.

Boaz said it appears the developer is looking at about 60 units.

The commissioners asked if this were similar in size to the Pinnacle Hill housing development off Key Street across from the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

Slightly larger, said Boaz. Pinnacle Hill has 49 units. And, he added, that he believed that this was a different management group.

In April 2018 the town board voted 3-1 to reject plans for Pilot View, a 48-unit apartment complex that would have represented a $6.7 million investment. Based off that figure, a 60-unit project could run about $9 million.

The Pilot View project was planned off N.C. 268 on the west side of U.S. 52, further from town and in a more residential area. So many people planned to attend the public hearing in 2018 that the town board moved the event to Pilot Mountain Middle School’s auditorium.

A few hundred people attended the evening meeting, with about 20 speakers voicing their opposition to the project.

For now, there is no date for a public event this time, and there may not be with the infection count rising daily across the state.

Town officials will have to look to the state for how to proceed.

Town help

“Most utilities are suspending disconnection policy during this outbreak, and I think we need to do the same … until the emergency declaration is lifted,” offered Boaz.

”But we would suggest that folks continue to make payments as they are able to on their accounts to avoid really big bills when the emergency is over,” he added.

“Do we think at the end that if somebody does have a really big bill will we be able to do something to help them so they can make payments?” asked Commissioner Kiger.

“Yes, ma’am, we are always willing to set up payment plans for customers,” answered Boaz. “And they can avoid disconnection by doing that. They just need to call in … and we can get that set up.”

Darrin Manuel, of the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad, spoke about what his group is doing in these times.

“We’re following state and local emergency requests,” said Manual. “We’re adapting to it right now. Us working with the EMS, we’ve got our people ready to go with the correct personal protective equipment.

“We’ve done a continuity operation plan at our rescue squad to limit how many people go into a residence, unless there is a true emergency. You may see some standing outside — we’re going to limit until we know what is going on so we don’t have that exposure to our volunteers and our EMS personnel.”

Going forward

“In the reasonably near future, we’re going to have to start talking about the budget, within the next eight weeks,” warned Boaz.

Kiger said she believes it is important for the board to keep its meetings going in whatever form necessary, for the town’s sake.

“Regular board contact,” agreed the mayor.

“I do want us to stay in touch,” she said. “We are in uncharted territory with this.”

To the mayor she said, “I appreciate the burden that you’ve carried … with having to declare the emergency in Pilot Mountain.”

At the time that he made the declaration, there hadn’t been a confirmed case of the illness yet in this county.

Cockerham said he agreed to the announcement precisely because no one could know for sure if the virus were already here and just not yet confirmed.

“We have seen in other parts of the world where people wished that their governments had been more proactive, instead of reactive, and now they are having to work their way backwards.”

• As for town reports, Boaz announced that he had the February statement from Billy Pell, of the Pilot Mountain ABC Board.

Pell reported that in February 2020 the store did business of $115,178. This is almost $25,000 higher than the year before when February 2019 was $90,829.

