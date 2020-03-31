Aid program expanded for utility bills

Mount Airy Finance Director Pam Stone, shown in February, has successfully urged the city council to update a program for helping financially strapped water-sewer customers during the coronavirus crisis.

In 2008 when the U.S. was caught in the throes of a recession, the Utility Donation Agency Fund was created in Mount Airy to help financially strapped citizens pay their city water bills.

And with local residents facing a new economic challenge brought on by the coronavirus, officials have boosted that program, which is totally funded by contributions from other customers and contained $24,000 as of Feb. 29.

This occurred at the urging of city Finance Director Pam Stone, who dusted off the 12-year-old policy and suggested some changes to help municipal utility customers better weather the present pandemic. These were approved unanimously during the last meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners earlier this month.

Utility disconnects have been suspended along with late fees during the coronavirus crisis, under a state of emergency declaration issued for Mount Airy on March 17 by Mayor David Rowe.

And the fund recently revisited is a means of helping those who have gotten behind to pay their bills.

Through it, financial aid is available for water and/or sewer services that are delinquent.

Individual assistance will amount to 100% of the bill due or a maximum, one-time payment of $100 per customer. That represents a change from when the aid fund originated in 2008, with assistance limited to 50% of the bill due.

“If you don’t have $40, you probably don’t have $20,” Stone said regarding the ability of someone to make a partial payment.

The altered policy is temporary in nature, which began with the approval by the commissioners, on March 19, and will return to the original provisions on June 30, the end of the municipality’s fiscal year.

“The policy right now is residential only,” said Stone, whose Finance Department includes utility billing.

Mount Airy has operated the program since 2008 in partnership with the local Salvation Army, which administers it due to having procedures in place for screening would-be recipients for various aid efforts.

Help for businesses?

While the Utility Donation Agency Fund is available to residential consumers only, support was expressed by commissioners for enlarging the pool of eligible participants.

“I think we need to discuss how we include businesses,” Commissioner Tom Koch suggested.

The board’s Ron Niland agreed. “I’m for helping everybody,” he said.

Owners of commercial enterprises have seen their profits dwindle during the coronavirus pandemic, with some shutting down altogether due to lost business or mandatory closings imposed by a statewide stay-at-home order.

“I think a business policy needs to be considered, also,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley agreed.

Mount Airy officials went ahead and gave approval to the updated residential program, with discussion indicating that one for the commercial sector will be developed.

But this could strain the available funding, it was noted.

“I don’t know how long $24,000 is going to last,” Niland said.

He believes a special appeal should be made to Mount Airy utility customers at large to support the program in light of what’s occurring. Such contributions are tax-deductible.

