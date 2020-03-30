Medical community searches for supplies

Simple medical garb, such as masks and surgical gowns, are in short supply nationwide. Locally, hospitals report supply figures are okay, for now, but officials are on a constant search for new sources of equipment and supplies. Mount Airy News illustration

As the number of COVID-19 cases soar across the country, another sobering issue has emerged over the past week — many communities simply don’t have enough medical equipment, or even bed space, to handle a sudden influx of critical patients.

Even routine medical care could stretch local supplies, because many of the sources local hospital use to purchase medical supplies are either out or are directing most of their stock to areas of the country hit harder by the coronavirus.

Locally, Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin both say they have enough for now, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying to find more. Mountain Valley Hospice has also joined the call asking for some medical equipment to offer protection to its employees and volunteers.

Among the top needs emerging in parts of the nation most hard-hit are for ventilators for critically ill patients, along with masks, gowns and other medical supplies to be used by medical professionals offering care. Locally, the hospitals, along with the hospice organization, have already put out feelers for more supplies, both from traditional and non-traditional sources.

“We have adequate supplies at the moment for what we are dealing with. If we get a surge of patients, we will rely on state and federal resources,” said Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing at Northern Regional. She said the hospital has been particularly diligent in recent weeks regarding the proper use of personal protective gear, such as masks and gowns, in order to keep staff and patients safe, but also to preserve the equipment and supplies.

Laura Oakes, director of marketing and medical staff development at Hugh Chatham, said supply chains for many items they use have been disrupted by worldwide demand, leading to an emphasis on constantly monitoring the use of such gear.

“Currently we are sufficiently supplied,” she said.

John Shelton, Surry County Emergency Services coordinator, said his office is staying in constant contact with the two hospitals, and placing requests with state and federal officials to receive additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items for his department and both hospitals.

“Nursing homes, hospice, in-home care, all of those agencies are concerned about their PPE and how long it’s going to last,” he said

On the federal level, he said supplies are tight, and the hardest-hit areas generally get first choice on needed gear.

“When they can fill the order … they do that in priority,” he said late last week of the federal government. “New York City asked for 30,000 ventilators … all of their PPE is exhausted. When the federal government looks at that … it (supply) moves in that direction first. Then they start filtering it down to less affected areas. In most cases you can get those resource pretty quickly, in this situation it’s all based on priority.”

He said health department officials are issuing more stringent guidelines on the use of PPE as well.

“What they’re suggesting is you don’t have to be as stringent on the protection you’re providing, it should be based on the symptoms the individual has. They’re telling you to be very thrifty with your personal protection equipment.”

Lancaster, from Northern Hospital, said her staff is taking a harder look at the use of PPE for staff and patients.

“We are currently reviewing and evaluating the CDC’s guidance on optimizing strategies for personal protective equipment. We are following CDC guidelines, if they present with respiratory issues, patients are asked to put on a mask. We are following CDC guidelines related to staff use of PPE, such as surgical masks and when an N-95 mask is required.”

N-95 respirator masks are ones that offer a higher level of protection, but are generally not used in everyday medical care.

“There have been gracious donors who have voluntarily donated extra supplies including Johnson Granite and Surry Community College, and for that we are so thankful,” Lancaster said. “Our materials management department is utilizing all resources available and following up on potential leads from other non-traditional avenues.”

In Elkin, the hospital has put out a general call to local individuals and businesses who might be able to help.

“As the healthcare supply chain has been disrupted globally, and like other hospitals and health systems nationwide, we’ve identified new and even non-traditional supply chains to fortify current par levels,” said Oakes from Hugh Chatham. “For example, N95 masks are used by veterinarians, in construction, and in several industrial settings.”

The hospital in Elkin has specifically listed certain items it is seeking as donations. They are:

• Unused masks rated N95 or higher: 3M Healthcare or NIOSH approved preferred

• Full face shields

• Impervious gowns: AAMI Level 2

• Gloves: Nitrile or non-latex preferred

• Unused earloop masks

• Unused surgical masks: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred

• Unused surgical masks with face shield: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred

• Medical/dental gowns

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the main entrance of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital – donors may pull their vehicle under the overhang at the flags.

“At this time, homemade or hand-sewn items are not being accepted, though the offers for assistance are appreciated,” the hospital said.

Ventilators

Of particular concern is the need for ventilators. Since COVID-19 affects the respiratory system, some critical patients must be put on ventilators in order to save their lives.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been particularly vocal about the need for ventilators there, calling for 30,000 to 40,000 new ones to be shipped to the state to meet the expected wave of critical patients in coming weeks.

Lancaster said Northern Hospital has five ventilators available, along with six anesthesia machines that could be converted to ventilators in an emergency. “We have purchased six additional machines that could also function as a ventilators,” she said.

Oakes declined to release the number of ventilators or similar machines Hugh Chatham has in stock.

“We have a good supply of ventilators. As is the case with PPE, ventilator supply channels have been redirected to support the hardest-hit regions of our country and globally. We have identified additional ventilators, such as monitoring/ventilating machines ordinarily used in our operating rooms. We’ve discontinued all non-urgent outpatient surgeries, and those machines now can be redeployed for critical care medical care and related ventilation needs.”

Hospice needs

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care is requesting assistance to support the health care system by donating N-95 masks.

“Today, we at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care are asking for your help,” reads a recent release from the organization. “We are dedicated to continuing our services to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supplies are becoming difficult to order and we feel the need to ask for assistance during this troubling time.”

Mountain Valley is most concerned about N-95 grade masks, shoe covers and protective eye wear (goggles) and hand sanitizer.

“Nationwide, there is a shortage of these kinds of masks, which get their name from their ability to block about 95% of 0.3 micron particles. In other words, the N95 masks are strong enough to protect healthcare workers from a respiratory disease.”

To donate to Mountain Valley Hospice, call Melissa Hiatt, senior director of development, at 1-888-789-2922, ext 1102 or 336-755-8566.

