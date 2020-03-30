RTV wreck claims 5-year-old

A 5-year-old was killed Monday afternoon when the RTV (rough terrain vehicle) he was driving flipped over on him.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, according to John Shelton, Surry County Emergency Services coordinator and medical examiner.

“He was operating it himself,” Shelton said of the child. The vehicle spun around, then flipped, pinning the boy. Shelton said by the time he arrived, people on the scene had moved the RTV off of the victim, but the child was dead.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Red Brush Road, according to Shelton. The boy, whose name is not being released, was at a babysitter’s house, riding in the backyard, at the time of the incident. His mother was at work at the time.

Shelton said there was no one in the vehicle with him at the time of the incident, although it wasn’t clear if other children or adults were in the backyard with him at the time of the wreck. Shelton said adults on the scene did say they’d warned the child to slow down when he was driving the vehicle earlier in the day.

He said Surry County Schools officials were in contact with the mother, offering assistance and trying to determine what support they could offer others in the system who knew the child.