Copeland marks Read Across America week

Submitted photo These third graders dressed up in their future career attire. On the front, from left, are Reagan Boyette, Sawyer Belton, Karleigh Tucker, Teagan Hasty, and Logan Poindexter; and on the back are teacher Alex Farley, Jackson Danley, Kenley Johnson, Aryana Fernandez Lafferty, Nikos Wilmoth, Lucas Hutchens, and Mason Snow. - Submitted photo Principal Margaret Spicer reads “I Can Read with my Eyes Shut!” to a second grade class. - Submitted photo Students wear hats to celebrate “The Cat in the Hat” book. Pictured from left are Sawyer Shepherd, Hunter Hall, Athena Anderson, Marleny Gomez, Bradley Perry, and Damian Lopez - Submitted photo Second grader Eli Mckenzie reads “Clifford’s Good Deeds” with fourth grader Kinleigh Armiger. - -

Students at Copeland Elementary School enjoyed celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday during Read Across America Week earlier in March.

Each day, students’ attire coordinated with a Dr. Seuss book. Books included Fox in Socks, Oh the Places You’ll Go, My Many Colored Days, The Sleep book, and The Cat in the Hat. Students wore crazy socks, future career attire, bright colors, pajamas, and their favorite hats.

Other celebrations included special guest readers, book giveaways, and buddy reading time between upper and lower grades. “Reading is fun for all ages and is celebrated everyday at Copeland Elementary,” the school said.