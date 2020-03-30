Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Surry County

Surry County has a second confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

The center said Sunday night it was “made aware” of a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a written statement issued by Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, she said it’s becoming more difficult to track down how people are becoming exposed.

“There is community transmission across North Carolina, we cannot be sure as to how the exposures occurred,” the statement read. She said staff at her department is working to complete contact tracing for the two Surry County residents with the virus. “Anyone determined to be a close contact will be notified.”

She also said the Surry County department will release no more positive findings to the public. Instead, she said area residents interested in knowing if additional cases are confirmed in Surry County should go to the NC Department of Health and Human Services website (at https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc) where numbers are posted every morning of new, confirmed cases across the state.

Simmons said her office has been “inundated” with calls and questions since announcing the first confirmed case last week, and she’s now asking any Surry resident with general questions about COVID-19 to call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162.

She also offered suggestions for area residents to help prevent the spread of the virus. They are:

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of the tissue.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cell phones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and handles) using a household detergent and water.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, and if your hands are not visibly dirty use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.