Donors come out in droves for drives

Area blood donors have responded well to an emergency appeal to boost supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak, but more help is needed.

No baseball games will be played in the foreseeable future, but area blood donors are stepping up to the plate in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Instead of hitting home runs, they are coming out in healthy numbers for emergency and regularly scheduled blood drives held by the American Red Cross throughout Surry County and putting up good stats, with donation goals greatly exceeded in some cases.

This is being reflected across the country, according to Lynn Wilkes of the Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region of the Red Cross, which covers Surry.

“Americans have responded generously during this time,” Wilkes commented, although even more donations are needed.

“I think most people are trying to find something they can do to help in this public emergency, and giving blood is one way people can do that.”

Red Cross officials recently announced a critical situation surrounding blood supplies, with drives having to be cancelled at settings such as schools which are closed due to the coronavirus. At the same time, the pool of healthy donors has been reduced as more people contract the disease that also has caused some to be fearful.

“Despite all of the canceled drives, we have seen a huge turnout for drives in Surry County lately,” Wilkes added. To help offset cancellations, multiple “emergency” collection events were scheduled at the Red Cross building on Westlake Drive in Mount Airy.

Wilkes released a breakdown to illustrate how well local donors have responded to the crisis.

On March 16, for example, a blood drive in the Elkin community produced 48 units, topping its goal of 37, and one of the emergency drives in Mount Airy on March 20, where the goal was 29, also had a collection total of 48.

The Pilot Mountain community did its part with a drive on Monday at First Baptist Church — planned before the emergency condition arose — where 70 units were collected, eclipsing its goal of 29.

Dr. Richard J. Smith Sr., blood drive coordinator, offered a historical perspective regarding that outcome, as someone who has been involved with collections for 17 years, at the rate of six drives per year.

“Today’s total is the highest,” Smith reported afterward.

Wilkes, the local Red Cross representative, says some blood drives have been scrapped — for a good reason.

“We ended up having to cancel the other Mount Airy emergency drives scheduled for March 26, March 31 and April 1 to allocate staff onto other drives that had higher appointment counts,” she explained.

Appointments to donate blood can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, the Red Cross has advised.

Donors also can save up to 15 minutes at a blood drive through a RapidPass. With it, they complete a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of a visit from a mobile device or computer. Instructions for completing a RapidPass are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Red Cross officials are assuring the public that every precaution is being taken at blood drive sites to ensure the donation process is safe from the coronavirus or other contamination.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health can be eligible to donate. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming collections

Wilkes has released a schedule for blood drives in the coming days in Surry County at these locations and times:

• Tuesday, 3:30 to 8 p.m., Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson

• Wednesday, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Salem Fork Baptist Church, 555 Twin Oaks Road, Elkin

• Thursday, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 1997 Pleasant Ridge Road in the State Road community

• April 6, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy

• April 14, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cross Creek Country Club, 1129 Greenhill Road, Mount Airy

• April 15, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Millennium Charter Academy, 500 Old Springs Road, Mount Airy

• April 18, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gum Orchard Baptist Church, 152 Poplar Springs Road, Elkin

• April 19, 12:30 to 5 p.m., Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy

• April 20, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 North Bridge St.

• April 26, 12:30 to 5 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21 in State Road

• April 26, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Church Road, Mount Airy

Blood collection stepping up in area

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

