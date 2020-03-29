Museum extends shut-down

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has canceled all programs through the end of April, and accounced the museum will be closed at least through April 13.

Previously the museum had canceled programs through the end of March and had been closed on an indefinite basis. Officials with the museum said decisions about any longer-term closure will be made by April 10.

Among those locally are:

• The Special Olympics Spring Games, set for April 24, have been canceled.

• The Special Olympics April 26 Southeast Swim Invitational in Greensboro has been canceled.

• The Surry Soccer League operated at Fisher River Park by the Armfield Civic Center has been postponed for two weeks and will be re-evaluated later.

• All high school and middle school athletics at Fisher River Park have been canceled.

• Upcoming Surry County meetings, including the April 6 board of commissioners meeting, the April 9 Conference of Local Elected Officials, and the April 14 commissioners budget work session, along with other county boards and commissions, have been canceled or postponed.

• All Cooperative Extension-related meetings have been canceled until mid-April.

• The Yadkin Valley Senior Games, which were to include a slate of more than 30 events from May 1 through June 11, have been postponed indefinitely.

• Pilot Mountain’s Mayfest has been postponed to July 10-12.

• The 11th-annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson, has been postponed, though a make-up date has not been selected.

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association’s remaining Lenten Services as well as the community wide Good Friday Service. The remaining Lenten services had been scheduled for April 1 and April 8 at Central United Methodist Church and the Good Friday service was slated for April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

• Betty Lynn’s appearance at the Andy Griffith Museum on April 17 have been canceled.

• The Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Surry County Parks & Recreation and scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Fisher River Park in Dobson, has been canceled.

• So has the Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Memorial Park for April 4, according to the local American Legion.

• The Carroll County, Virginia, school system has postponed its kindergarten registration and the accepting of the 2020-21 pre-kindergarten applications. A new date has not been released.

Public agencies and businesses closing or altering operations include:

• All restaurants in North Carolina have been ordered closed to dine-in service by Gov. Roy Cooper. Many are still offering drive-through, pick-up, or curbside service. (see our story, “Special Efforts to Aid Eateries,” on local businesses pitching in to help area restaurants).

Mayberry Squad Car Tours, Wally’s Service, and the Mayberry Courthouse and Jail, along with The Fruit Basket, will be closing their doors and parking their cars for now. All four businesses are located at 625 S. Main Street, and the closings are “until further notice,” the business said Thursday.

• Surry County is postponing the Surry 250 Kickoff Celebration scheduled for May 2.

• The Surry County Tourism Summit, sponsored by the Tourism Partnership of Surry County, scheduled for April 22 at The Barn Heritage Farm, has been canceled.

• Surrey Bank & Trust has closed its lobby to walk-in traffic, unless prior arrangments are made. The bank is asking customers to conduct business via drive-through, ATM, or mobile banking. The lobby is accessible to those needing in-person service by appointment.

• The State Employee’s Credit Union closed its lobbies for most branches, including the one in Mount Airy, asking customers to do their business via drive-through, ATM, or mobile banking

• Northwestern Regional Library system, which includes the Mount Airy Public Library, has shut down all sites to public access. The libraries will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. most days. Call for questions or for curbside service.

• Mount Airy has closed City Hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. City public restrooms are closed.

• The Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy is closed until further notice. This include the Old Time Music Heritage Hall and all movie presentations.

• The Andy Griffith Museum is closed until further notice.

• The weekly Merry Go Round music show has been moved from the Earle Theatre to WPAQ until further notice.

• Northern Wellness & Fitness Center is closed until further notice.

• All education classes and training hosted by Northern Regional Hospital have been canceled through March 31. Additional cancellations and rescheduling will be announced as needed.

• The Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain has been closed until further notice. Memberships will be extended for customers.

• Dobson has closed its town hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. Town public restrooms are closed.

• Belk has closed its store until further notice.

• The Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy has been closed temporarily.

• The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has suspended visitation and volunteer services. “This suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, this suspension could last as long as two weeks or more,” Sheriff Steve Hiatt said. “The decision is being implemented to follow recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

• The Mount Airy News has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the paper do so by phone or email.

• Surry Electric Membership Corporation has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the firm do so by phone or email or at the drive-through window. Additionally, the company has said it will temporarily suspend all account turn-offs due to non-payment.

• The Surry County government center is asking anyone needing to do business with the county to utilize telephone or email to do so.

• All programs at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, through at least March 30, have been canceled and the office closed; all programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 also have been canceled.

• The Blue Ridge Parkway has closed southernmost 14 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, from Milepost 455 to 469, and other select portions of the scenic byway. A number of overlooks and shelters along the highway have been closed, as have all public restrooms along the road.

