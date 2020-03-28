Teachers and administrators from Laurel Park Elementary School in Apex parade down Westhigh Street in Cary on. The teachers wanted to tell their students that they miss them and care about them.

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that a statewide stay-at-home order will start on Monday, saying more movement restrictions are needed to blunt the spread of the coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being overrun by cases.

Cooper said the order will take effect at 5 p.m. Monday and last 30 days. It will prevent people from leaving their homes except for work that’s considered essential, along with activities such as getting food, going to the doctor or exercising. Cooper’s order also bans groups of more than 10 people, and individuals who are outdoors are asked to stay 6 feet apart.

The restrictions for the state’s 10.5 million residents largely mimic what large counties — such as Mecklenburg and Wake — and cities such as Durham and Winston-Salem had been issuing on their own earlier this week. Violations of the statewide order are punishable by a misdemeanor.

In Mount Airy and Surry County, officials had not issued a local stay-at-home order prior to the governor’s action.

Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe said there had been no serious consideration of a local shelter-in-place, or stay-at-home, order, with local officials instead opting to simply go with the governor’s recommendation of limiting public gatherings to less than 50 people, restaurants being closed to everything but drive-through or take-out, and other restrictions

Surry Board of Commissioner Chairman Larry Johnson had echoed Rowe in comments made last week, saying most of the localities which had put in place such orders were seeing growing numbers of confirmed infections. At the time, Surry had no confirmed cases, although the county now has one.

Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said his department, along with a group of area officials who have been meeting via conference call on a regular basis in recent weeks, said they were prepared for the statewide order. He said the move toward the stay-at-home order was done after careful study by state officials, and after taking a close look at similar moves in other states.

“They want to see how effective it is,” he said a day before the governor’s order. “Does it really make a difference to do it?”

Apparently, the answer to that was yes.

Now, Shelton said, the county is working with local industry and businesses to determine who is considered an “essential worker,” thus exempt from the order to remain at home rather than going to work.

Cooper’s order does make exceptions for those essential workers. In addition to law enforcement, EMS, and certain government employees, some other local business and industry is considered essential.

For a comprehensive set of questions and answers about the order, visit our website at https://www.mtairynews.com/news/84953/cooper-issues-stay-at-home-order

Cooper already had issued statewide orders that shuttered K-12 schools through mid-May, banned mass gatherings of more than 50 people, told restaurants to stop dine-in service and closed hair salons, gyms and movie theaters. These closings and restrictions elsewhere has led to an historic spike in unemployment claims.

“Being apart from family and friends is difficult,” Cooper said at a news conference. “Losing your job or closing your business has to be difficult. But we have to act now in the safest, smartest way while we have the chance to save lives. It is truly a matter of life and death.”

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 935 positive COVID-19 cases statewide as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Four people had died from the disease as of Saturday and 87 were hospitalized. All totaled, 17,527 people have been tested, with many of those tests still outstanding. Local officials have said the backlog for getting test results is now stretching to as long as 10 days.

The Surry County Department of Health and Human Services has consistently declined to release the number of tests administrated locally, stating to do so would be a violation of patient privacy laws.

The statewide order does provide a broad definition for an essential business or nonprofit that can keep operating as one that can maintain social distancing between employees or between employees and customers.

With more than 80% of the state’s hospitals reporting, North Carolina has 7,200 empty hospital beds and 725 empty intensive care unit beds, according to DHHS.

Overall, people age 25-49 account for nearly half of the positive cases in North Carolina, with about a quarter assigned to patients age 50-64, DHHS data shows. Children younger than 18 account for 1% of the cases.

