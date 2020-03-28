Mountain Park holds reading March Madness

The Mountain Park Elementary School March Madness bulletin board. Submitted photo

Submitted photo The Mountain Park Elementary School March Madness bulletin board. - Submitted photo A group of first graders dressed up as the Cat in the Hat. - Submitted photo Melissa Sanders, media specialist, with her favorite book. The Book With No Pictures. - Submitted photo Kindergarten teacher Robin Callaway with her favorite book, My Lucky Day. - -

Mountain Park Elementary School celebrated Read Across America Week earlier in March by having a “March Madness” book tournament where all 32 staff members at the school chose a favorite book. These books were then put into a tournament bracket where each book competed with another.

The books were read to the students and they voted on their favorite. Each day the books were narrowed down to The Sweet Sixteen, The Elite Eight, the Final Four and the Final Championship based on student choice results.

On the final day of the week, the two books competing for the championship were kindergarten teacher Robin Callaway’s favorite book, My Lucky Day by Keiko Kasza and media specialist Melissa Sanders’ favorite book, The Book With No Pictures by B. J. Novak.

Students voted between the two books and The Book With No Pictures won as the favorite book for the entire school. A copy of this book will be purchased for each classroom for the students to enjoy.

This event allowed students to experience a wide variety of literature through multiple daily read-alouds. They enjoyed listening to different teachers reading throughout the week. The competition got them excited about the books and reminded them of how much fun reading can be.