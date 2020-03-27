City man charged in shooting death

Ocampo

A Mount Airy man was arrested Thursday in Greensboro and charged with the shooting death of a woman in Holly Springs.

Alfonso Ocampo, 38, of 244 Peele Road, Mount Airy, was captured in the late morning Thursday in Greensboro.

He was taken into custody and charged with felony first-degree murder. He has a May 5 court appearance in Dobson on that charge.

A short written statement released Thursday evening by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said he was being held without bond in the Guilford County Detention Center.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said 911 received a call at 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement officers arrived at 244 Peele Road (off Old U.S. 52 near Smith-Rowe) shortly thereafter to find the body of Santana Cortney Paige Brown, 39, who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Thursday morning the sheriff’s office would release little information about the shooting, other than it had occurred and included a fatality.

John Shelton, who serves as the Surry County medical examiner, explained that was primarily because the shooter was still at large at that time, and law enforcement did not want to risk divulging any information which would make his capture more difficult.

Thursday evening the sheriff’s office issued another statement saying Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division has obtained information about Ocampo’s possible whereabouts in Greensboro. The detectives reached out to the Greensboro Police Department, which was able to locate Ocampo at 923 Llano Place, off Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

No other information was available from the sheriff’s office, although Shelton said on Thursday the information he had indicated Ocampo and Brown knew one another prior to the shooting, although the nature of that relationship wasn’t clear.

In addition to his court date for the murder charge May 5, Ocampo has another court appearance two days later to face previous charges of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, and a further 30-day revocation of his license.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Ocampo has a 2005 conviction for DWI Level 2, where he received probation, a suspended sentence and credit for time served.

