Police reports

• Leonard Aluminum Utility Buildings Inc. has been victimized by a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It occurred Monday, when an unknown party obtained money by sending fraudulent emails and bank information.

No loss figure was given for the crime that is listed as occurring at Leonard Aluminum Utility Buildings’ corporate office on West Independence Boulevard.

• Also Monday, a 65-inch television set valued at $250 was discovered stolen as the result of a break-in at the residence of Chelse Marie Green on Junction Street. No brand name for the TV set was listed.

• Matthew Ross Johnson, 34, of 123 Bray Ford Road, Dobson, was arrested on three felony charges: possessing a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of counterfeit currency; and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance on March 18, stemming from a suspicious-person call at Walmart.

Johnson’s girlfriend, Kellie Lynn Marion, 31, of the same address, also was taken into custody on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on March 3. She was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond and Johnson was jailed under a $22,500 secured bond. He is facing a June 30 appearance in Surry District Court, with Marion’s court date unavailable.

• Police were told on March 18 that a Samsung Galaxy S9+ cell phone, blue in color and valued at $300, had been stolen from the residence of owner Gregory Scott Martinez, where the telephone had been on the front porch.

• Roger Kevin Collins, 47, no address listed, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, on March 13, along with possession of drug paraphernalia. Collins was encountered by police on Virginia Street near North Main Street during a suspicious-person call.

He was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on April 29.

• An undisclosed sum of money, a Capital One credit card, Navy Federal Credit Union and BB&T debit cards and a Michael Kors brown-leather purse were discovered stolen on March 13 after a secured 2013 Hyundai Accent owned by Jodie Lynn Porter was broken into at her home in the 800 block of South Main Street.

The incident also resulted in damage to the driver-side door put at $100.

• Nathaniel Allan Semones, 25, of 481 Old Springs Road, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic crash investigation on Howard Street on March 13. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an April 20 court appearance.

• Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 25, of 134 Carolina Road, was jailed on charges of common law robbery and assault and battery — along with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court — on March 11 after officers investigated a noise disturbance at a location on Hadley Street.

The robbery and assault charges had been filed on March 3 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with no other details listed, while the order for arrest was issued on Feb. 26. Dobson was held in the county jail under a $6,000 secured bond and is slated to be in Surry District Court on April 8.

• A license plate, number FHY4275, was stolen sometime between March 11 and 12 from a 2014 Toyota owned by Judy Dollyhigh Draughn, while the vehicle was at Draughn’s residence on East Haymore Street.