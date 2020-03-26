Church group pitches in to help

The porch has been shored up, rotten wood replaced, and re-roofed.

Mount Airy and Surry County officials are periodically faced with the issue of dilapidated properties — and owners who are either unwilling, or unable, to make repairs to such properties to bring them up to safety codes.

That can often lead to legal action, even including razing the property in question.

While such a situation is almost universally a bad situation, for one property owner in Elkin, the situation worked out for the good when a men’s group and youth group from a local church was looking for a project just when the homeowner needed help most.

“We wanted to help improve people’s lives,” said Jon Garing, representing the Methodist Men of Elkin First United Methodist Church. The group, along with the Methodist Youth from the same church, were looking for a hands-on project, explained Garing.

Garing reached out to the town, and Elkin Planner Sarah Harris had the perfect project, an older house that was visibly dilapidated, had faced a complaint and received a notice of violation.

“The town did not play a significant role,” said Harris. “I spoke to the homeowner, told him I had a possible resource for him, and gave him Jon’s number. They did the rest. There is no formal process. We don’t have a list of homes looking for help. Jon reached out to me at just the time this home was entering the complaint process.”

“We raised the money to fix the porch roof,” said Garing. “That’s the worst part.” Garing added that the Methodist men and youth would rip off the old roof, and the youth were planning to clean up debris from the back of the house and spray wash the house itself. They enlisted Jason Tharpe of Jason Tharpe Roofing to handle the skilled labor at a good price.

“Jason is really working with us,” said Garing.

Speaking of the homeowners, Garing said, “They’re really happy we’re doing this. They live on a very limited income and this work was out of the question for them.”

The homeowner has lived in the house for 31 years and the roof was there when the house was purchased. “It’s an old house,” he said. “I have no idea how old it is.” The house was identical to several others alongside it, he said, that have all been remodeled or torn down. He believes they were all company houses for Chatham Manufacturing a long time ago.

“We haven’t raised enough money to replace the whole roof, just the porch,” said Garing. And in the way that renovations do, the project grew more complicated as the day went on. The porch couldn’t be roofed until a rotten porch post was replaced, and the post couldn’t be situated on the porch floor until it was firmed up and rotten wood replaced.

“We could use some more money,” said Garing. “For this and for other projects.” Garing said the Methodist Men and Youth would like to do more to help the community.

Call Jon Garing at 336-366-9700 or Dave Johnson at 336-428-8307 to contribute toward the Methodist Mens’ service projects.

