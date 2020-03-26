Some portions of Parkway now closed

Folks at home now with time on their hands might be tempted to take to the road for some sight-seeing — especially with the proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway to the community — but individuals might want to rethink those ideas.

The National Park Service announced this week it is closing southernmost 14 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, from Milepost 455 to 469, in a continuing effort to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and in coordination with travel restrictions in place from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Great Smoky Mountains Park.

Officials at those locations have closed a number of overlooks and shelters, citing the continued violation of orders by Gov. Roy Cooper to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people.

While much of the Blue Ridge Parkway road remains open for through-traffic, some other sections have been closed. The National Park Service also said all public restrooms along the parkway have been shuttered.

The Park Service had already enacted changes to its backcountry camping permits. Among those are prohibiting groups of campers in excess of 10 from gathering together; limiting the number of people in any one campsite to six; as well as additional modifications to some specific camp sites along the parkway.

Anyone planning to utilize the parkway or any of its facilities should call ahead to check on availability and new restrictions.

Other events being canceled or postponed include:

• The Special Olympics Spring Games, set for April 24, have been canceled.

• The Special Olympics April 26 Southeast Swim Invitational in Greensboro has been canceled.

• The Surry Soccer League operated at Fisher River Park by the Armfield Civic Center has been postponed for two weeks and will be re-evaluated later.

• All high school and middle school athletics at Fisher River Park have been canceled.

• Upcoming Surry County meetings, including the April 6 board of commissioners meeting, the April 9 Conference of Local Elected Officials, and the April 14 commissioners budget work session, along with other county boards and commissions, have been canceled or postponed.

• All Cooperative Extension-related meetings have been canceled until mid-April.

• The Yadkin Valley Senior Games, which were to include a slate of more than 30 events from May 1 through June 11, have been postponed indefinitely.

• Pilot Mountain’s Mayfest has been postponed to July 10-12.

• Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has canceled all remaining programs in March.

• The March 26 meeting of the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority has been canceled.

• The 11th-annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson, has been postponed, though a make-up date has not been selected.

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association’s remaining Lenten Services as well as the community wide Good Friday Service. The remaining Lenten services had been scheduled for April 1 and April 8 at Central United Methodist Church and the Good Friday service was slated for April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

• Betty Lynn’s appearance at the Andy Griffith Museum on April 17 have been canceled.

• The Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Surry County Parks & Recreation and scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Fisher River Park in Dobson, has been canceled.

• So has the Easter Egg Hunt at Veterans Memorial Park for April 4, according to the local American Legion.

• The Carroll County, Virginia, school system has postponed its kindergarten registration and the accepting of the 2020-21 pre-kindergarten applications. A new date has not been released.

Public agencies and businesses closing or altering operations include:

• All restaurants in North Carolina have been ordered closed to dine-in service by Gov. Roy Cooper. Many are still offering drive-through, pick-up, or curbside service. (see our story, “Special Efforts to Aid Eateries,” on local businesses pitching in to help area restaurants).

• Surry County is postponing the Surry 250 Kickoff Celebration scheduled for May 2 based on guidance from the CDC and North Carolina governor’s office, according to Assistant to the County Manager Nathan Walls.

• The Surry County Tourism Summit, sponsored by the Tourism Partnership of Surry County, scheduled for April 22 at The Barn Heritage Farm, has been canceled.

• Two area financial institutions have decided to close down for walk-in business, opting for drive-through and ATM-only interactions with the public.

• Surrey Bank & Trust has closed its lobby, asking customers to conduct business via drive-through, ATM, or mobile banking. The lobby is accessible to those needing in-person service by appointment.

• The State Employee’s Credit Union closed its lobbies for most branches, including the one in Mount Airy, asking customers to do their business via drive-through, ATM, or mobile banking

• Northwestern Regional Library system, which includes the Mount Airy Public Library, has shut down all sites to public access. The libraries will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. most days. Call for questions or for curbside service.

• Mount Airy has closed City Hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. City public restrooms are closed.

• The Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy is closed until further notice. This include the Old Time Music Heritage Hall and all movie presentations.

• The Andy Griffith Museum is closed until further notice.

• The weekly Merry Go Round music show has been moved from the Earle Theatre to WPAQ until further notice.

• Northern Wellness & Fitness Center is closed until further notice.

• All education classes and training hosted by Northern Regional Hospital have been canceled through March 31. Additional cancellations and rescheduling will be announced as needed.

• The Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain has been closed until further notice. Memberships will be extended for customers.

• Dobson has closed its town hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. Town public restrooms are closed.

• The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has closed until further notice.

• Belk has closed its store until further notice.

• The Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy has been closed temporarily.

• The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has suspended visitation and volunteer services. “This suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, this suspension could last as long as two weeks or more,” Sheriff Steve Hiatt said. “The decision is being implemented to follow recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

• The Mount Airy News has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the paper do so by phone or email.

• Surry Electric Membership Corporation has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the firm do so by phone or email or at the drive-through window. Additionally, the company has said it will temporarily suspend all account turn-offs due to non-payment.

• The Surry County government center is asking anyone needing to do business with the county to utilize telephone or email to do so.

• All programs at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, through at least March 30, have been canceled and the office closed; all programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 also have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring an advance payment will be contacted about program credit and refund options.

Do you have a cancellation or postponement? Send those to jpeters@mtairynews.com and we’ll post online and in our print editions.

