Surry County residents being tested

While North Carolina reported its first two COVID-19 deaths, and more localities around the state are instituting stay-at-home orders, Surry County seems to have dodged the bullet.

For now.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Wednesday saying the coronavirus-related deaths were a person from Cabarrus County and another person from Virginia who was traveling through the state. The Cabarrus County patient was older than age 70 with underlying conditions, while the Virginia patient was older than 60, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Locally, officials say Surry County has yet to record a single verified case of COVID-19, though officials have confirmed there are individuals who have presented with enough symptoms to warrant testing. So far, those tests have either come back negative, or they have not yet returned.

Larry Johnson, chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, said tests have been conducted at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, and the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center in Dobson.

“We’re still holding our own with no confirmed cases,” he said Wednesday. “We hope we can avoid it.”

Johnson said he wasn’t sure how many tests had been conducted, though as of noon Wednesday he said it was less than 100 — with more being conducted at Hugh Chatham than the other locations. Officials with both hospitals and the health department have declined to release those numbers, claiming it would violate patient privacy rights.

Northern’s Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing there, said more than 10,000 tests have been administered statewide.

More than 500 of those tests across North Carolina have been confirmed with the virus, according to Associated Press reports. With the number of cases climbing, and the report of the state’s first two deaths, a number of localities have issued stay-at-home orders to its residents. Among those are Mecklenburg County, the city of Durham, Pitt County and Madison County.

North Carolina has not issued a statewide sheltering order but has gradually reduced allowable gathering sizes and ordered some nonessential businesses to close, while restricting the operation of others.

Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe said on Wednesday that local officials have not seriously considered such a move in the city.

“Those counties (with such orders) have significant numbers of cases,” the mayor said. “Whereas, Surry County noes not have a case, as far as I know, nor does Mount Airy.”

Rowe said there has been some discussion of the idea locally, but area officials have opted to follow the governor’s lead in encouraging people to keep their social distance from others, and in closing public venues.

He also said city police have been informally enforcing the governor’s orders prohibiting more than 50 people from gathering together.

“Whenever they see a group gathering, they try to stop and disburse them,” the mayor said. “We had a problem with the playgrounds, when the large groups were gathered there, people did not seem to be taking things as seriously as they might have. So we shut down the playgrounds.”

He said that move has generated some complaints, but the city stands by the decision as being in the interest of pubic health and safety.

Johnson, who takes part in a weekly conference call with representatives from the medical community, EMS, law enforcement, the schools, and others, said the idea of a stay-at-home order has been discussed, but is not likely to take place in Surry County so long as there are no confirmed cases.

He said Surry County officials are following the governor’s lead as well, and will likely continue to do so while the threat from the coronavirus pandemic remains.

Around the state

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said at a Wednesday news conference that the stay-at-home order covering more than 265,000 residents of his city goes into effect Thursday and lasts through the end of April, according to Associated Press reports.

Similar to other jurisdictions, the order includes exemptions for people going to get food or medicine and other essential tasks. Schewel said Durham County has 74 cases, including at least eight cases of community spread. The area ranks among the counties with the most cases in the state.

He said his order was important for protecting everyone, but especially healthcare workers in the area.

“What we know about this virus is that it spreads easily and fast,” he said. “Once cases begin multiplying, as they have in Italy and New York, the rise in the number of cases is exponential. And that is exactly what we are trying to avoid and to stop here in Durham.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

