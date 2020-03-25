City assures water supply safe

Commissioner Ron Niland voices a need for better communication among Mount Airy elected officials and staff members as the coronavirus crisis continues. Another city commissioner, Marie Wood, is pictured as board members observe social-distancing guidelines.

One of the “usual suspects” for panic buying and hoarding of products by local consumers is bottled water, but Mount Airy officials say the city utility system is providing a safe and reliable supply.

This includes no shortage of the various chemicals used in the municipal water-treatment process, council members were told during a meeting in recent days when the local response to the coronavirus was a hot topic of discussion.

While apparent public fears about the water supply were dismissed as rumor, some on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners complained about another issue: a lack of communication between them and the city staff concerning decisions made to address COVID-19.

“I would like better communication in advance,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said of certain moves. This reflected one concern voiced by fellow board member Ron Niland about the commissioners not being notified about a countywide decision to restrict outside traffic in a timely manner.

“Things could have been done better,” Yokeley said.

Water issue

Commissioner Niland pointed out that questions have surfaced about why people are over-buying bottled water at local stores.

He said this apparently falls into the category of just another Internet rumor that creates a scare. Some online reports have suggested there could be a shortage of water-treatment chemicals linked to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Others fear the presence of the COVID-19 virus in drinking water and unsafe supplies as a result.

But municipal staff members have worked diligently to make sure Mount Airy has an adequate inventory of chemicals for its water supply, City Manager Barbara Jones informed the commissioners.

Mayor David Rowe also made a point of assuring the public that the municipal water-treatment and wastewater-treatment systems are operating efficiently and meeting quality standards.

Jones further mentioned that garbage-collection has been maintained on regular schedules.

As for the possibility of COVID-19 entering public water supplies, the World Health Organization has reported that no cases of that have occurred, indicating the risk to is low.

And federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Environmental Protection Agency are not recommending that people stockpile bottled water.

Treatment experts also say that standard disinfection procedures ensure drinking water supplies do not harbor the virus and are safe, according to various online reports.

In a related move, utility disconnects are to be suspended in Mount Airy along with late fees during the coronavirus crisis.

Communication concerns

At the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday night, members voted 5-0 in favor of a motion by Niland in support of efforts by the city government management in response to the coronavirus. Yet that motion also included a directive to keep board members better informed about such actions.

Niland said commissioners were unaware of decisions including one last week to prohibit tour buses from entering the county and calling for local traffic only exiting major highways. Discussion indicated that city board members haven’t participated in any conference calls or webinars conducted among various local leaders to discuss the situation.

Not knowing about such decisions puts council members at a disadvantage when they are confronted by citizens in grocery stores, for example, who want to know about what’s occurring.

Niland said he wasn’t challenging the merits of any decision made. “But we also need to be able to tell our community.”

“I would just like better communication,” Yokeley agreed.

“It’s only five of us,” said Niland.

“I think there has been a lot of confusion over the communication,” the city manager said.

Jones added that the council was made aware of a decision to close Reeves Community Center on March 13 and others. “No decision has been made without this board being aware of them,” she said, while acknowledging that this has not been true beforehand with every move.

“Sometimes it may have to be after the fact of a decision being made,” Jones said, however, “communication, I agree, is a central piece.”

Another major move was the declaring of a state of emergency for Mount Airy by the mayor.

A solution arrived at after the lengthy discussion during the meeting, as suggested by Commissioner Jon Cawley, was to set up a group text arrangement to notify board members.

“That’s an excellent idea,” Commissioner Tom Koch said.

There was general agreement at the meeting that local officials are in uncharted waters and there is not a script to deal with a virus no one has seen before, meaning some degree of improvisation is inevitable.

“It’s a moving target every single day,” Koch said, echoing comments earlier at the meeting by Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

“This is a crazy time and decisions have to be made,” Koch remarked.

Council seeking better communication

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

