Mayor urges prayer, churches to ring bells

While many officials are promoting hand washing and social distancing, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe is advocating that everyone turn their attention to a higher authority in combating the coronavirus threat.

Rowe has announced a “call to prayer” he hopes will be embraced by local citizens, and to draw attention to that, for churches to begin ringing bells on a daily basis until the crisis ends.

“I am asking churches across our city and county, starting tomorrow, to ring exterior bells and/or chimes at noon every day for two minutes,” the mayor urged.

“We’re not trying to mix religion,” Rowe said Tuesday, when he was quick to point out that his appeal doesn’t represent an attempt by the city government to merge affairs of church and state.

“It’s not a board thing,” the mayor added in reference to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and the fact it has not officially sanctioned the call to prayer and the ringing of church bells or chimes.

Rowe said he did notify council members about his plan after devising it and had not heard back from all five of them at last report. “The two that I did talk to thought it was a good idea.”

The mayor said he had been thinking about ways to help the public get through the coronavirus crisis, and the call to prayer emerged.

“This is a perilous time and we must pull together to defeat this virus,” he reasoned Tuesday. “Regardless of our respective faiths, we have an obligation and an opportunity to call upon God for leadership as we together navigate uncharted waters.”

Other global and national leaders, including religious figures such as the pope, have called for world prayer to stop the coronavirus.

“The effects on our part of the world are as yet unknown, but we all know of situations made desperate by the onset of this uncharted virus,” Mayor Rowe said in a statement.

This has included the eroding of institutions where people often turn for an escape or diversion from some calamity.

“When you think about it, all the things that we tend to worship have been shut down, like stadiums and basketball and a lot of other things,” Rowe said Tuesday.

He hopes the church bells become a daily reminder to everyone within hearing distance about the need for prayer and “the blessings we so enjoy and asking God for protection for ourselves, our city, our county, our state and our nation.”

Rowe emphasized that he is urging all churches in Mount Airy to take part along with those throughout Surry County.

The mayor says he has not contacted the religious institutions on a widespread basis about the idea, but believes they will add their sounds to the noontime air as word of the campaign circulates through the community.

“These times are unprecedented as the coronavirus and reaction to this virus permeates society.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

