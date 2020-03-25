City closes outdoor rec facilities

An unidentified man reads a sign Tuesday near the skateboard area at Riverside Park announcing its closure along with other facilities in town. Tom Joyce | The News

Certain outdoor recreation facilities in Mount Airy are the latest public venues to be temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus scare.

This includes specific sites at three different locations, Riverside Park, Westwood Park and Tharrington Park.

At Riverside Park, the playground, basketball court, skateboard park, soccer field and pickleball court have been closed until further notice.

The same goes for the playground at Westwood Park and the soccer field at Tharrington Park.

All other facilities — including the Granite City Greenway network — will remain open, according to Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis.

Reeves Community Center had been shut down earlier in the month as part of efforts to reduce the chances of COVID-19 being spread through public gatherings and spaces.

Lewis explained that the latest closures of athletic facilities at Riverside, Westwood and Tharrington parks are in reaction to ongoing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those guidelines are targeting “active” recreation areas where it is difficult to maintain recommended social distancing, such as basketball courts that tend to be occupied by groups of players for pickup games.

With schools recently closed because of the coronavirus, coupled with warmer weather, such facilities have been heavily used at Riverside Park, giving participants an outlet to exercise and recreate during a stressful time.

However, officials say the need for everyone to practice public health directives overrides that consideration at venues where people are in close proximity to each other.

Sites that normally would be bustling with activity at Riverside Park during the early afternoon, particularly the playground and skateboard park, were absent of users Tuesday when signage was in place announcing the closures.

Open areas such as walking and cycling trails are less problematic.

“All other outdoor facilities will remain open while social-distancing recommendations of six feet are being met,” Lewis added regarding those in the city which are not part of the announced closure.

He stated that the patience and understanding of the public will be appreciated “during this challenging time.”

The action affecting recreation facilities in Mount Airy is mirroring that of North Carolina, where offices and visitor centers have been closed at all state parks along with restrooms/bathhouses and overnight accommodations.

Six parks are closed altogether, including Hanging Rock.

