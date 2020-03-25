Empty house destroyed by fire

March 24, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — An abandoned house south of Dobson caught fire in the early morning house of Tuesday, destroying the residence.

The house was located at 7096 U.S. 601, which is just up the hill from The Depot Restaurant at Cody Creek.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said 911 received a call about the fire at 4:35 a.m.

Central Surry Volunteer Fire Department was the primary on the call, said Assistant Fire Chief Robby Cook. Coming to provide assistance were the volunteer departments from CC Camp, Jot-Em-Down and South Surry.

Cook said there were about 40 people on the scene with about nine fire trucks, but the house was a total loss.

The Dobson Fire Department came in to assist with cleanup, Cook added.

The assistant chief said the department reached out to the homeowner, who had recently purchased the property. He said the owner said it was fortunate that he was already looking to bulldoze the lot.

Shelton said the county Fire Marshal’s Office would be looking over the scene and would know more about what happened in a day or two.

Staff Report