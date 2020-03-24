Hospital, RidgeCrest altering operations

Northern Regional Hospital has begun rescheduling elective and non-essential procedures, as well as closing its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation center in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The hospital also announced it was limiting the number of public entrances to the hospital available to members of the public.

The hospital said in a written statement it had already begun rescheduling non-essential surgeries and procedures that were scheduled from now through April 1.

“Any emergency and essential services will continue uninterrupted,” the hospital said. “This will help us minimize risk to our patients, visitors, and our health care providers. Rescheduling these appointments also allows our facility to conserve critical resources and focus care where it is needed most. This does not include imaging procedures such as MRI, CT scans and mammograms. It also does not currently apply to outpatient physical therapy at Northern Rehabilitation.”

The hospital said that beginning Monday, Northern Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation will be closed until April 1 “in order to protect this vulnerable population of patients. All current patients will be contacted about this temporary closure.”

The hospital is limiting the number of entrances open to the public.

“We will limit public access to two entrances, the ED and the Surgery Center entrance,” the hospital said in a written statement. “The Surgery Center entrance will be open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. … The Emergency Department entrance will remain open as usual 24/7. At this time, all badge-access employee entrances remained unaffected.”

The hospital announced that its Health Information Management department will be closed to the public until further notice.

The hospital said that patients needing a copy of their medical records could log in to My Northern Chart at www.mynorthernchart.com to access those. Anyone with difficulty getting into My Northern Chart should call 336-719-7000, extension 5089. from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients may call 336-719-7456 to request copies be mailed to their home.

These measures are in addition to others already announced, including limiting visitors to the hospital, canceling education classes and training hosted by the hospital, and closing Northern Wellness & Fitness Center.

Northern wasn’t the only area facility announcing changes in procedure. RidgeCrest Retirement Center said it has been and is continuing to enact precautions for its residents.

“Over the past few weeks, we have taken critical and extreme action to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, families and team members.” Said Wendy Guy, RidgeCrest’s executive director.

She said the facility has prepared for the virus in a similar manner to how it prepares every year for influenza, with elevated stock levels of preventative materials, including N95 and surgical masks, eye protection, hand sanitizers, and disinfectants.

“Daily screenings of all health care center residents are being conducted,” Guy said. “Also, all team members are being screened daily prior to starting work. All team members have been provided additional paid sick leave to ensure against being required to come to work.”

All visitations of non-essential people have been stopped. Essential visitors are all screened for symptoms prior to entry and are required to wear a mask while at the community.

Group activities, events, and wellness functions are not being conducted. Wellness and social activities are being provided that are one-on-one and through “virtual” or video media. Group dining and bar services have been replaced with take-out and delivery services directly to residents’ homes.

“We are doing everything in our control to prevent and prepare for this pandemic,” Guy said. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, their families, and our team members. We believe that the additional measures we’ve taken (as well as our established internal policies) regarding communicable diseases have us best positioned to handle this.”

