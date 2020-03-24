Stores struggling to keep up

March 23, 2020 John Peters News, Top Stories 0

Managers say demand spike causing shortages

By John Peters - jpeters@mtairynews.com
In this March 19 photo, Wade Warner picks up a toilet paper roll at a Stop &amp; Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors in North Providence, R.I. Shelves in Mount Airy and Surry County stores have looked similar to this one, though local store owners largely will not allow media photos to be shot inside their stores. AP Photo/David Goldman In this March 19 photo, Wade Warner picks up a toilet paper roll at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors in North Providence, R.I. Shelves in Mount Airy and Surry County stores have looked similar to this one, though local store owners largely will not allow media photos to be shot inside their stores. - AP Photo/David Goldman
A local shopper entering Walmart recently was greeted by a sign outlining new hours for the store. Many area stores are reducing hours to give staff time to restock shelves and to do extra cleaning of the facilities. Tom Joyce | Mount Airy News A local shopper entering Walmart recently was greeted by a sign outlining new hours for the store. Many area stores are reducing hours to give staff time to restock shelves and to do extra cleaning of the facilities. - Tom Joyce | Mount Airy News

Area grocery stores are still struggling to keep up with demand, but local managers say the supply chain is still strong and a normal amount of goods are coming in — it’s the unusually high spike in demand that is leaving shelves empty.

Marty Bauguess, manager at the Food Lion store on West Lebanon Street, said trucks are still coming regularly, largely with the normal amount of products to restock the shelves, but, “We’ve been hit pretty hard by people buying more than normal.”

His story is much the same as other stores in the area as well as across the nation. As people began to realize the seriousness of COVID-19, and states started issuing orders to close schools and businesses, people began hoarding certain items.

At first, Bauguess said, customers began snapping up items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bleach wipes, and similar cleaning supplies. Then, he said, “meat items such as chicken, ground beef … it’s mainly a lot of our main selling items; they’re (customers) just stocking up at a very large rate. I don’t think it’s a supply chain issue, it’s just overwhelming the amount of business we’re doing. With the toilet paper for example, I mean, who would have thought you would have people buying it up … at that volume?”

A person who identified himself as a manager for the North Renfro Street Dollar General said he’s seen the same thing, with customers at first making a run on toilet paper, paper towels, Clorox wipes and disinfectant spray.

“They’ve now migrated to canned meats, and vegetables are kind of starting to go,” said the man, who declined to give his name. “They are buying it basically as soon as it comes in. Dollar General is already trying to manage and mitigate the process by getting more into the warehouses to get more into the stores to get ahead of the process.”

Both men said their respective store chains have beefed up work for its employees, both to keep up with restocking shelves and to do extra cleaning and sanitizing. Food Lion, Bauguess said, has hired a few extra people and are still interviewing prospective employees, while the Dollar General official said they’ve added extra hours to existing workforce employees.

Officials at the local Lowe’s Foods and Walmart stores declined to comment, instead referring questions to its corporate office, while the manager at D.J. Galaxy grocery store said he was too busy to answer questions.

Baugess, from Food Lion, said while the spike in demand has been a challenge, the situation has also shown some of the best of Surry County.

”I live here in Surry County, we have had the absolute best customers in the world,” he said. “They have been so very appreciative, thankful for us being here, very understanding of us being low on some items. … We’ve been hit pretty hard by people buying more than normal, but people come up to us and say, ‘I just want to say thank you.’ Some of my peers in other cities haven’t had the same experience. That’s just a tribute to the people we have here.”

In this March 19 photo, Wade Warner picks up a toilet paper roll at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors in North Providence, R.I. Shelves in Mount Airy and Surry County stores have looked similar to this one, though local store owners largely will not allow media photos to be shot inside their stores.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_124737865-6c8d579b783244f1b36eb924aa502cc4.jpgIn this March 19 photo, Wade Warner picks up a toilet paper roll at a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors in North Providence, R.I. Shelves in Mount Airy and Surry County stores have looked similar to this one, though local store owners largely will not allow media photos to be shot inside their stores. AP Photo/David Goldman

A local shopper entering Walmart recently was greeted by a sign outlining new hours for the store. Many area stores are reducing hours to give staff time to restock shelves and to do extra cleaning of the facilities.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Walmart-this-1-1.jpgA local shopper entering Walmart recently was greeted by a sign outlining new hours for the store. Many area stores are reducing hours to give staff time to restock shelves and to do extra cleaning of the facilities. Tom Joyce | Mount Airy News
Managers say demand spike causing shortages

By John Peters

jpeters@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction officials and Surry County staff in the photo are, from left, Deputy State Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor, Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Meadowview Magnet Middle School Science Teacher Krystal Luce, Meadowview Math Teacher Stephanie Hawks, Deputy Director of Learning Recovery Lynne Barbour, Assistant Superintendent Dr. DeAnne Danley, Early Literacy Specialist Mary Derfel, and Piedmont Triad Regional Education Facilitator Laura Papsun. (Submitted photo)
News

County schools using summer learning activities

July 15, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The Surry County School system is utilizing the summer months to help fill learning gaps created by the uncertain schedules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic during the past school year. As part of that effort, the district welcomed more than1,600 students back to school as the three-week Summer Blast program launched across the county, nearly doubling virtual enrollment numbers from last year.

[…]