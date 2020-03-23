Surry Central takes part in Va. art show

Rose George-Ambrocia, Bassett High School, took first place for “The Me Inside of Me,” Mixed Media. Reynolds Homestead

Reynolds Homestead Rose George-Ambrocia, Bassett High School, took first place for “The Me Inside of Me,” Mixed Media. - Reynolds Homestead Alexis Morgan, North Stokes, won first place and a purchase award for “Lexi” — digitally edited photography. - Reynolds Homestead Joshua Marion, Surry Central, earns third place in mixed media for “For All the Children,” acrylic on slides. -

CRITZ, Va. — The 5th-Annual Student Art Show opened on Sunday, March 8, to more than 100 students, teachers, parents, and friends who came out to celebrate Student Art Month.

This year’s show has submissions from 13 schools, including 159 artists in grades 6 and up and more than 230 pieces on exhibition.

Participating schools include North Stokes, Surry Central, and Millennium Charter Academy from North Carolina. These join Virginia high schools Patrick County, Bassett, Martinsville, and Magna Vista.

Younger students from Virginia attend such schools as Blue Ridge Elementary, Hardin Reynolds Memorial, Stuart Elementary, Meadows of Dan Elementary, Martinsville Middle and Laurel Park Middle. Homeschool students were also eligible to participate.

The exhibition will remain on display at Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, through Friday, April 17. Because of all the virus cancellations and postponements, call the gallery before attempting to visit at (276) 694-7181.

2020 Reynolds Homestead Student Art Show Winners:

• Best Emerging Artist: $25 – Tillee Hauser, Stuart Elementary, “Trash to Treasure,” Recycled Sculpture”

• Best in Show: $60 – Jennifer Castro, Bassett High, “Hushed,” Charcoal

Painting and Mixed Media

• 1st Place – $40 – Patience Scott, Magna Vista High, “A$AP Rocky,” Acrylic

• 2nd Place – $30 – Elizabeth Luckado, Patrick County High, “Space Harpy,” Mixed Media

• 3rd Place – $20 – Joshua Marion, Surry Central, “For All the Children,” Acrylic on Slides

Drawing

• 1st Place – $40 – Joseph Giles, Magna Vista High, “The Stage Is Set,” Colored Pencil

• 2nd Place – $30 – Madison Ross, Bassett High, “She,” Pencil

• 3rd Place – $20 – Elizabeth Smith, Magna Vista High, “Flower Boy,” Colored Pencil

Photography

• 1st Place – $40 – Alexis Morgan, North Stokes, “Lexi,” Digitally edited photography

• 2nd Place – $30 – Emma Bingman, North Stokes, “Yellowstone Geothermal Pool,” Photography

• 3rd Place – $20 – Quentin Lingerfelt, North Stokes, “Space,” Photography

Three Dimensional

• 1st Place – $40 – Rose George-Ambrocia, Bassett High, “The Me Inside of Me,” Mixed Media

• 2nd Place – $30 – Ivet Sanchez, Millennium Charter Academy, “Bird Man,” Clay

• 3rd Place – $20 – Laken Creed, Surry Central, “Lap Loom Weaving,” Fiber

Merit Awards – $15 each

• Ella Hazelwood, Stuart Elementary, “Sunrise Glory,” Photography

• Bryan Clark, Stuart Elementary, “Checkers Set,” Woodworking

• Caesar Kamari Draper, Martinsville Middle, “Sky High Chandelier,” Glass

• Hannah Ferguson, Magna Vista High, “Privacy,” Colored Pencil

• Cory Osborne, Magna Vista High, “The Wild,” Colored Pencil

• Layne Stone, North Stokes High, “A Wonderful View,” Drawing

• Evan Pruitt, Magna Vista High, “Stop,” Colored Pencil

• Alexis Cox, Hardin Reynolds Memorial School, “Midnight Colors,” Acrylic

• Emma Pendleton, Homeschool, “Dilly Joe,” Pencil

Bull Mountain Artist Award – $25.00

• Maria Vasquez-Chavez, Bassett High, “Untitled,” Graphite

Purchase Awards

• Alexis Morgan, North Stokes, “Lexi,” Photography

• Reili Moran, Stuart Elementary, “Afternoon Snack,” Photography

• Brandy Gregory, Stuart Elementary, “The Arctic,” Acrylic

