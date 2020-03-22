Surry County Most Wanted

Church

Church - Southard -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Angel Noel Tate Church, 28, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua Swanson Southard, 31, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gustavo Vera Martinez, 25, Hispanic male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired.

• Samantha Mae Fisher, 38, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of meth.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

