Special efforts to aid eateries

Todd Hiatt of Chase & Charli was doing the talking Friday, but he likely voiced the same concerns of many other restaurateurs in Mount Airy as they struggle to survive during the coronavirus crisis:
“Our sales are already down over 50% just this week,” the owner of the South Main Street dining establishment said in weighing the impact of state-mandated, inside dining-area closings.
“And if it continues, we can’t hang on but for so long — I’ve already laid off three people,” added Hiatt, whose comments seemed to be punctuated with distress and frustration posed by the situation.
“It’s just hard.”
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars across North Carolina to halt dine-in service to customers, effective last Tuesday at 5 p.m., as a means of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
This has left local restaurants relying on drive-through, curbside and carryout services at gathering spots where one could go and enjoy a leisurely meal in the company of others just a few short days ago.
As a result, business is down drastically and unlike a weather event causing temporary shutdowns, no one knows when such calamitous effects from the coronavirus will end.
Efforts launched to help
There has been a positive twist to the restaurants’ dilemma, which could be filed under the heading of how crises tend to bring out the best in people with a community rising to the occasion and helping others.
This has included local tourism official Jessica Roberts compiling a list of dining establishments that have curbside and carryout options available. It can be accessed from the home page of the Visit Mayberry website.
“As long as we can promote the flexibility of the industry to provide curbside/takeout, we will do that if there is no mandatory ending of the curbside takeout,” Roberts mentioned.
While a function of tourism and Chamber of Commerce representatives is to support and promote local businesses, one private enterprise in Mount Airy also has launched an organized campaign of its own to help restaurants through the crisis.
And it is one Carport Central hopes will be embraced by other businesses to really make an impact.
It involves employees of the carport operation on South Main Street ordering lunches as a group from different restaurants in town on a regular basis.
“Every day here at Carport Central, we go ahead and get an order up for the next day,” said General Manager Jeffrey Trenter. “And we call it in in advance.” Then when lunchtime rolls around, someone goes and picks up the mass order, which has ranged between 20 and 30 meals for participating Carport Central workers.
A calendar has been set up “so we don’t miss anybody,” Trenter explained regarding the process in which restaurants are patronized on a rotating basis. Those targeted also are listed on the Carport Central Facebook page for the public at large to consult.
The array includes restaurants that are locally based and outlets of national chains which are independently owned, such as Chick-fil-A and Subway, among others.
“We ordered from Speedy Chef yesterday,” Trenter said Friday. “And Hampton Inn (employees) joined with us.”
Olympia Family Restaurant was the first in the rotation last week. “Olympia said they were really thankful that we did it,” Trenter said of personnel there.
On Friday, the restaurant of the day was Chase & Charli.
“We have 13 Bones on the calendar next week,” Trenter said of another dining establishment in the city.
Along with the dollars-and-cents consideration, there is a psychological element involved with the Carport Central initiative.
“We wanted to be a beacon of light to keep this thing going as much as we could,” Trenter said of the local economy, “to keep people upbeat.”
He believes a positive mental outlook also is a key in warding off the virus by boosting one’s immune system.
“We’re trying to keep everybody excited and pumped up,” Trenter said.
That mental aspect is important, said Randy Collins, president and CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s really a tough situation now,” Collins said Friday.
“We’re asking people to try to stay positive and upbeat and do the best they can.”
City officials concerned
The plight of local businesses suffering from the coronavirus outbreak — including restaurants, retailers and others — was a topic of discussion during a Thursday night meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
At one point, Commissioner Tom Koch offered a simple message to citizens:
“Go out of your way to support local businesses,” Koch said. “We need each other.”
Commissioner Jon Cawley also expressed concerns, saying he had visited downtown Mount Airy and it resembled “Christmas morning” due to the lack of commerce.
He asked about the possibility of allowing businesses there to set up tents in order to better attract and serve customers.
In addition to maintaining restaurant listings as part of the tourism initiative, Collins, the chamber official, is encouraging support for other community-based entities.
“Many of our retailers are still open and I think will remain open, and we’re trying to encourage people, if they have to go out and buy things, to patronize those local businesses because those are the ones certainly being impacted.’
Hiatt, the Chase & Charli owner, seemed appreciative of the lunch-ordering campaign and any others that can help.
“Once we get by this, we’ll be great,” he said of the highly anticipated day when the coronavirus becomes just a blip in the rear-view mirror.
“But we’ve just got to fight through it,” Hiatt added.
Ruritan Club effort
The sense of community members mobilizing to help others also has been evident just across the state line in Patrick County, Virginia, where the Ararat Ruritan Club mounted an effort to maintain food supplies for children in need.
This included packing 120 bags last weekend for students of Blue Ridge Elementary School who might otherwise have had nothing to eat.
“What happened is the schools shut down kind of suddenly,” said President Merlin Scales of the Ruritan Club that has around 16 members. This deprived students of a normal food resource, the school backpack program.
So club members Kevin and Pam Smith devised the idea of bagging foods to help offset the breakfast and lunch void resulting. “We had a nice turnout of people donating food and money for it,” Scales said of the campaign.
A staff member at Blue Ridge Elementary arranged for recipients in need to pick up bags at the school and had the food delivered to those who couldn’t come.
It produced “a little bit of everything,” Scales said Friday of the effort, including canned items and other non-perishables along with apples that one source provided.
Ararat Ruritan Club members were planning to bag more lunches Saturday.
Anything left over will go to the regular backpack program, Scales pledged.
“That’s what we’re here for — we’re here to help the community.”
