Copeland Elementary hosts family music night

Shelley Swiney and Olivia Knott partner up during Family Music Night at Copeland Elementary. Surry County Schools

Surry County Schools Shelley Swiney and Olivia Knott partner up during Family Music Night at Copeland Elementary. - Surry County Schools Parents, students and staff participate in traditional folk dances led by music teacher DeAnna Walker. - Surry County Schools Parents join the students and staff at Copeland Elementary School for a family music night, led by music teacher DeAnna Walker. -

DOBSON — Copeland Elementary recently hosted Family Music Night.

Music teacher DeAnna Walker taught families multiple folk songs and dances that students have been learning this year in Music class.

Some of these songs included Sasha, Chimes of Dunkirk, Alabama Gal, and Seven Jumps.

The school stated that it was a wonderful night for students to showcase what they have learned and a great way to have our families involved in their children’s education.