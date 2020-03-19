Virus forces changes at shelter, pantry

As is the case with seemingly every walk of life, those working in local human service agencies are finding life changing due to restrictions being put in place to prevent, or slow, the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with two of those agencies — the Shepherd’s House and Foothills Food Pantry — say those restrictions are already having an effect on their operations.

Robin Hardin, coordinator for Foothills Food Pantry, said demand for their services this week has nearly doubled over what is usual for this time of year. Wednesday morning she said her agency had already served 60 families — most of the time they only serve 100 in an entire week.

“We’re open for one hour on Monday nights,” she said. “Our usual clients number about 15. We did 27 this week.”

Most of her typical clients are families struggling to put food on the table because of finances. While most of those seeking aid this week are in that boat, she said many of them simply can’t find food anywhere else because area grocery stories are finding it difficult to keep up with demand.

That is an obstacle Foothills Food Pantry is seeing in its food purchase efforts, as well.

“Our supplies have quickly dwindled. We’re reaching the same point families are, not able to buy things. It’s not a struggle with money, we just can’t buy things. The shelves are empty everywhere. We usually use local places to buy items for our families, we don’t use big distributors, we go shopping just like everyone else. And we’re running into problems just like everyone else.”

Mary Boyles, executive director at the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, said she’s seeing the same thing.

“We’re having trouble getting cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, and non-perishable food items,” she said, a situation she believes will grow worse. “I think you’re going to see that perishable food supply decline (too).”

She also fears demand for their core service as a homeless shelter will grow as measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 result in layoffs, jobs losses, and a weakening economy.

“I think this is going to affect a lot more than homeless people, and I think you’re going to find more homeless,” she said. “Please understand, all of us are only one step from being homeless. I felt that when I owned my own business after the housing crash (of 2008).”

Boyle said many people live on the verge of homelessness. She cited one person who recently finished with the Shepherd’s House program, moving from the homeless shelter to being employed and largely self-sufficient, living on her own, working as a waitress and as a part-time school employee.

“She’s lost both of those jobs, now,” Boyles said. “She may cycle back into our program.”

It’s not just Surry County experiencing the problems.

“We have had a lot of people contacting us from outside of our county, outside of the area that we serve,” looking for shelter, she said. But Boyles said the Shepherd’s House is concentrating on serving Surry County, and doing its part to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The shelter has temporarily eliminated its volunteer program, and has now put a “shelter-in-place” policy in force, meaning residents can only leave the shelter and return if they are going to work, and they can leave and return for “emergency necessities.” Otherwise, they must remain in the home.

“We just implemented that today,” she said Wednesday. “We’re trying to do our part to limit the contact people would have out in the public.”

Along with the shelter-in-place regulation, Boyles said her staff is putting even more emphasis on ensuring everyone washes their hands regularly and the staff is doing twice-a-day Lysol treatments on often-touched surfaces.

Boyles said the reason for the new rules cleaning efforts are twofold.

First, she said looking beyond just the Shepherd’s House, but to the larger community, she feels it’s their obligation to do everything possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Surry County.

Second, she said, if the virus were to be introduced to the shelter, consequences would be disastrous.

“If one person came in with that, it would wipe out this whole facility. We’ve have to close this place down.”

Hardin, at Foothills Food Pantry, said her facility has also had to make changes in their operations.

A handful of their volunteers have elected to stay home for now, a decision Hardin says is understandable because they are elderly, putting them in a high-risk group.

And, she said, they are now limiting their food distribution to curbside service only.

“All the orders look the same, we don’t really take into the account the number of family members,” she said. Hardin explained that before the restrictions went in place, when a family was being screened the amount of food given could be increased a bit for larger families.

“Now, we just put a box of food in every car until our supplies run out.”

She fears the local situation will grow only worse. At present, there are families in the area using tax refunds or other resources to buy what food they can find, but soon, particularly if more layoffs happen, she said more people will be coming to her pantry because they simply don’t have money to buy food.

“It (the struggling economy) will definitely increase the need in the community. I am concerned, in the future, with the increasing needs due to unemployment, we’re going to need additional donations come in, we’ve already seen a big decrease. What we’re able to give clients is already limited.“

